Hamas troops carry weapons in Gaza. Photo/AP

TEHERAN – The Wall Street Journal reported that around 500 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters took part in exercises organized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a month before the October 7 attack on Israel.

The Wall Street Journal’s accusations were revealed on Wednesday (25/10/2023). Iran has firmly denied any involvement in the attack.

“The special combat training took place in Iran and was led by IRGC Quds Force officers, according to people familiar with intelligence regarding the attack,” the WSJ report said.

WSJ did not specify whether the source was from the United States, Israel or elsewhere.

According to the same source, the exercise was attended by Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, head of the Quds Force, and “senior Palestinian officials.”

US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told the WSJ that, “Iran has been regularly training fighters, but there is no indication of mass training immediately before the October 7, 2023 attack and no information that the training was specifically to prepare for the attack.”

Around 1,400 Israelis were killed and 200 others taken prisoner in a surprise Hamas attack near Gaza.

West Jerusalem responded by declaring war on the group and bombing Gaza with artillery and airstrikes.

Despite the United States’ cautious stance, Israel has openly accused Iran of aiding Hamas.

“Before the war, Iran directly helped Hamas with money, training, weapons and technological know-how,” said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Wednesday.

He explained, “Even now, Iran is helping Hamas with intelligence.”

In a televised speech, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Israel is fighting against the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas axis of evil in the name of the forces of freedom and progress.”