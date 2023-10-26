For now, Meta takes it with a little diplomacy and without prohibiting “excessive” ones. The company has implemented new measures with which They hope illegal activity will be reduced on their platforms, but they are aware that there is still a lot of work to do.

Goal is in the spotlight

It is not lost on the North American authorities that Meta’s social networks are among the main online services used by many pirates and users in general. For this reason, they have the company constantly in the eye of the hurricane and, from Mark Zuckerberg’s entity, they do not miss any opportunity they have in their hands to try to introduce new anti-piracy measures. In that regard, you can’t blame them for not trying.

One of the ideas they have incorporated is the blocking of certain hashtags that are related to piracy. This is the case of #IPTV and #Z-Library, labels that go nowhere no matter how much they are used. If a user tries to access all the content that is tagged with them, he finds absolutely nothing. And, if someone uses the hashtags when they’re posting content, they’ll set off alarm bells about your account. Once or twice there should be no problem, but Meta says that accounts that use these types of illegal terms on many occasions could end up blocked. Therefore, it must be recognized that Meta is putting the cards on the table quickly and quite forcefully.

Trying to educate the user

The blocking that we talked about in the previous paragraph is complemented by another measure: the availability of a series of notices that attempt to educate users. So, now, both on Instagram and Facebook, if you do a search Regarding one of the terms related to piracy, such as IPTV, you will instantly find a message on the screen. It informs you about how the social network in question works to protect content creators, giving you information that you may not know about set-top boxes and other devices. Below, you can see a screenshot of the message in question that appears by searching for “IPTV” on Instagram.

However, at least for now, searching for these types of terms has not been blocked. Once the message appears on the screen, you can click on “More information” to continue reading about this topic or click on “See results anyway” to carry out the search you requested. It cannot be said that it is not at least curious that one of the two options is translated and the other is not. In any case, by clicking on the second the list of results related to IPTV will appear.

Could this change in the future? It all depends. Meta is trying to make users aware of what it means for this type of piracy to spread. As we told you, they know that they are one of the means by which the actions of pirates spread the most and they want to try everything possible to stop them. But maybe, if the situation does not improve and they detect that the majority of people continue with the search even having read the warning message, in the future they decide to block these types of terms entirely.

From Meta they say that, for them, it is important do this type of actions with transparency and educating users, and they add that any limits they can put on piracy will be welcome. What is quite clear is that this was not his last word on the subject.