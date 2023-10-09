Thus Rudi Garcia, Napoli coach, in a press conference ahead of the match at the Maradona against Fiorentina by Italiano: “Now we are third, we want to secure a place in the top four and for this we have to beat a team that has been able to start the season well We studied Fiorentina, I watched them yesterday and, although the interpreters change, the way of playing does not change. However, we are Napoli and we must continue the winning streak. The objective is the third consecutive victory. I have always told the boys that three wins in a row help us improve the league table. In Lecce we didn’t concede any goals, in general it’s an objective to not concede goals. We concede fewer chances than everyone else, but we don’t always end up with a clean sheet. We have to get pissed off a little when he doesn’t succeed.” Third consecutive championship win and clean sheet for Meret? None of this. Osimhen and his teammates fall at home in front of an overflowing and beautiful to look at Fiorentina (1-3).

