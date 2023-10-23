“Our will is to play the game, playing it openly. This is who we are, we have the qualities to put even Lazio in difficulty.” These were the words of Alessio Dionisi, Sassuolo coach, to Sky shortly before the kick-off of the match at the Mapei Stadium against Lazio. Totally an evening to forget for Sassuolo. A brilliant Lazio, driven by the magic of Luis Alberto, achieved their third consecutive victory between the championship and the Champions League. Neroverdi unable to display the usual game and offer minimal resistance. Felipe Anderson and the Magician with the armband close the practice already in the first half.

