Load Leandro Paredes, Roma midfielder, speaking to Dazn before the match against Inter at San Siro: “We prepared in the best way knowing that we will have to face a very strong team. It will be a difficult match, but we will do our best “Lukaku? I saw him calm, he’s a boy with experience and will do the best for the team.” In truth, the best of all of Roma wasn’t really seen (only one shot towards the Nerazzurri goal with Cristante in the second half). Mourinho’s Giallorossi only think about defending themselves and in the end they are punished by Thuram, Lukaku’s heir, widely contested upon his return to Milan and completely canceled out by a sumptuous Acerbi…

