Some users are experiencing quite unusual temperature rises with their new iPhone 15, and they are not precisely because of the adrenaline rush that the phone gives them. Some devices are behaving strangely, reaching temperatures so high that it is difficult to hold them in your hand. But is this normal?

iPhone 15 gets hot

The first thing we must clarify is that not all iPhone 15s are offering this type of behavior. In our case, we have two units assigned by the brand, an iPhone 15 Plus and an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Both models are working normally. and without alterations in the internal temperature of the device. So what is going on?

Apparently, as Apple has reported after concluding its investigations, everything is due to a software error generated by some compatibility with some third-party applications. Many suggest that Instagram and Facebook’s running services could be behind this malfunction, but the truth is that our test units are being used with those social networks, and we did not suffer temperature problems.

A patch to fix it

Even so, Apple claims to have located the error and will release an iOS 17 update to put an end to this excess temperature that is bothering many users so much.

It is important to remember that when you launch a new device and restore a backup, the system is running many processes in the background, and at those times it is very normal for the device to heat up more than normal due to the demands placed on it. is trying to cover. IF your device has heated up in those first hours of use, it is normal.

The problem is after several days of use, with the system already recovered and using the device normally. If the internal temperature of the device rises to the point that you can hardly hold it in your hand, then you are suffering from these problems that have been identified.

What I can do?

For now the official solution will come in the form of an official update, but something you can do is uninstall Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to see if the problems improve and you can locate the source of the heat.

The new USB-C port and the new titanium chassis are also not to blame, details that some users were quick to criticize, but which have been proven to have nothing to do with the temperature issue. So, knowing all this, all you have to do is wait for the next system update to install it and forget these high temperatures forever.