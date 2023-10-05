IP in collaboration with Macquarie announces the joint venture for the electric transition of service areas

IP, the first Italian private operator in the fuel and mobility sector, and Macquarie Capital, a leading investor and consultant in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors, have signed an binding agreement to establish Iplanet, an equal Joint Venture for the electrification of service areas on urban and extra-urban roads. The agreement was signed by Ugo Brachetti Peretti, president of Ip Gruppo api, Alberto Chiarini, CEO of Ip Gruppo api and Roberto Purcaro, Executive Director, Infrastructure & Energy Capital and Head of Macquarie Capital Italy.

IPlanet station



The new company will initially be made up of 510 IP service areas throughout Italy where traditional fuel stations will be integrated with electric charging stations. The transformation of the entire portfolio is expected to be completed by 2032.

The development of charging infrastructures will take place at service stations located on urban and extra-urban roads, near commercial or densely trafficked areas. The objective, through the innovative fast+ (150 kW) and ultrafast (at least 300 kW) technologies that will be available on Iplanet stations, is to allow travelers to refuel in approximately 15 minutes, reducing waiting times and facilitating a greater use of electric cars. The charging experience will also be accompanied by new services for the traveler in the fields of catering, shopping and car care. It is also expected that in numerous Iplanet service areas, electricity will be supplied by solar panels installed on siteand managed by battery storage systems to allow optimal use of the renewable source.

READ ALSO: Enel, Joint Venture agreement with INPEX Corporation finalized

“With Iplanet,” commented Ugo Brachetti Peretti, President of IP, “our vision of the service station as a key infrastructure of the transition takes shape: a multi-energy and multi-service hub ready to satisfy the different mobility needs of Italians. This agreement, together with the acquisition of ESSO’s Italian assets, gives our Group the size and operational capacity necessary to spread sustainable mobility: from electric to increasingly cleaner traditional fuels, from biofuels to hydrogen”.

Roberto Purcaro stated: “By 2030, Italy aims to have 6.6 million electric cars on the road and over 160,000 EV charging points installed across the country. We continue to support companies in their energy transition plans and through this joint venture with IP, we intend to play a key role in helping to achieve these ambitious goals, which form an important part of the decarbonisation of the transport sector.”

The birth of Iplanet and the related development plan for the electric charging infrastructure will facilitate increasingly sustainable mobility, also in line with national and European guidelines. This month, moreover, IP obtained financing of 29.3 million euros within the EU Connecting Europe Facility (Cef) project specifically for the installation of electric charging stations. The effectiveness of the operation, whose closing is expected by the end of 2023, is conditional on the approval of the competent authorities.

READ ALSO: Edison, the joint venture with BM from Trentino. Increases photovoltaic capacity

Mediobanca acted as sole financial advisor in the operation. IP Gruppo api has been active in the fuel and mobility sector since 1933. With approximately 1,600 employees, a network of over 4,500 IP-branded sales points, a crude processing capacity of approximately 10 Mton distributed across two refineries, and logistics present throughout the country.

Macquarie Capital is the consulting, capital markets and principal investing arm of the Macquarie Group. It includes corporate advisory services, a full range of capital solutions, including capital raising services from the equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie’s balance sheet

READ ALSO: Mediobanca completes the acquisition of Arma Partners LLP

Subscribe to the newsletter