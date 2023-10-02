Iosi, the repentant spy, nominated for best drama series at the International Emmy Awards

The title produced by Burman Office is also a candidate for the International Emmy Awards, awards that annually recognize the best of television produced and broadcast outside the United States and in non-English speaking languages. The Argentine Amazon Original series continues to accumulate awards and nominations, this time reaching the International Emmy Awards in the categories of best drama series and best actor (for the performance of Gustavo Bassani).

The Burman Office team has already received numerous awards for its first season, such as the award for best fiction series awarded by the Academy of Cinematographic Sciences and Arts of Argentina in its Premios Sur or the distinction by the General Society of Authors of Argentina , which highlights the work of creators Natacha Caravia Muñiz, Sebastián Borensztein, Daniel Burman, Andrés Sebastián Gelos and Sergio Enrique Dubcovsky in the Television Fiction section.

Prizes and awards of all kinds

In addition to those already mentioned, the series has also won six Silver Condors awarded by the Association of Cinematographic Chroniclers of Argentina: best adapted script (Sebastián Borensztein, Natacha Caravia, Andrés Gelós, Sergio Dubcovsky and Daniel Burman), best leading actor in drama (Gustavo Bassani), best female breakthrough performer (Minerva Casero), best sound design (Jesica Suárez) and best original music (Federico Jusid); without forgetting the Platinum Ibero-American Cinema Award for best male supporting performance in a miniseries or Teleserie awarded to actor Alejandro Awada for his role as Saúl.

In this second season, creator and showrunner Daniel Burman (Cecilia, Little Victoria) directs alongside Sebastián Borensztein (Giles’ Odyssey, A Chinese Tale), in addition to working as head scriptwriter, and Martín Hodara (The Signal). The next chapters focus on the attack on the AMIA building (Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina), the bloodiest attack in the history of Argentina committed in Buenos Aires in 1994. Iosi, the protagonist of the fiction, remains a fugitive and determined to speak publicly with the help of a famous journalist. It is then that the Israeli intelligence services ask him to investigate the greatest Argentine military secret: the Condor missile.

Where to see Iosi, the repentant spy