After numerous postponements, finally Ion Fury’s Aftershock expansion is ready and release is just around the corner. The additional content will be available this afternoon on PC, both via Steam what a way GOG.

Aftershock returns to put players in the shoes of Shelly Harrison who, after defeating the evil Heskel, decides to take a well-deserved break and celebrate her victory with a nice hangover in a bar. Too bad the celebrations don’t last long since Heskel has decided to return and naturally it’s up to Shelly to stop him again.

The expansion delivers new levels, additional enemies and new weapons to make his way through the ranks under Heskel’s command. There is no lack of combat on board vehicles and a new mode that allows you to visit the levels of the original game, now remixed with the addition of new enemies.

Previous article

Actors and video games: no agreement between producers and union