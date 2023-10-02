The Nerazzurri coach’s words to Appiano Gentile: “We have to read the match well.” The midfielder: “We’ll try to repeat ourselves, last year wasn’t easy. Angel is similar to Berardi”

Simone Inzaghi doesn’t trust Benfica who will be eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals in 2022-23 and has warned the team of the dangers that their seasonal debut at home in Europe hides: “It will be a challenging match against a Benfica team that plays with high intensity, who won the Super Cup and all the championship matches except one. They have changed 3-4 players compared to last year, but the principle of play has remained the same and therefore they are strong and fearsome. I repeat, Benfica is a great team and despite having two new midfielders, a new center forward who they choose between Musa and Cabral as well as Dimaria, they are already trained in. It will be an intense match and a great test will be needed because they lost the first match of the group against Salzburg in an unexpected and undeserved way because despite their numerical inferiority they created a lot. This will be a very balanced group because Real Sociedad was, together with Newcastle, the team that everyone wanted to avoid.” The Portuguese will be filled with a great sense of revenge after last season’s elimination, but Inzaghi is thinking about the present: “They won the classic against Porto, we won in Salerno. We will have to be careful and give our best”.

Regarding the former AC Milan coach and coach, often critical of Inter’s play, Inzaghi did not push his hand and used… dribbling: “With Sacchi we have different views on Inter, but everyone can express their opinion on football. I am satisfied with the work we have done with my boys and I promise that we will always give our best as we have done in recent years. In Salerno we approached well and for 20 minutes we created the conditions to take the lead. In the second half we did not we risked nothing. I see the boys training well and giving everything to put me in difficulty. We won’t have a training camp this evening because we’ve all had close matches and it’s necessary to unload the players’ minds. We’ll meet again tomorrow morning and we’ll choose the lineup to send to field”.

Inzaghi also addressed the chapter relating to the individuals: “Cuadrado is recovered and did his first group training with positive feelings. He is called up and I am counting on him a lot for the next matches. We will have Sensi back after the break, while Frattesi we hope to be able to use him against Bologna on Saturday. We don’t want to lose him for a long period and for this reason we decided not to risk him tomorrow evening. What merit do I recognize for Lautaro’s explosion? Lautaro must say my merits. As a footballer you all know him and in the first two years with me he was fantastic. Now he has started even better and we want to keep it that way. The man has maximum commitment every day and a great sense of belonging to Inter, a feeling that makes the difference.”

Final on the Lazio coach’s consideration of too many games: “It’s true that we play a lot, but it was like that last year too. We have to adapt and the only defense we coaches have are rotations: they can prevent injuries and for this reason We try to use all the players we have available. We have two matches left before the break, against Benfica and Bologna, and then there will be the break for the national teams, a period in which we will lose many players and we will get little rest.”

The Turk, sitting in the press conference together with Simone Inzaghi, also spoke about the meeting with Benfica in the quarter-finals of 2022-23. “Last year it was nice to be in the final – he said -, but unfortunately we didn’t bring the trophy home. I’m proud of what we did and we showed our worth. We improved a lot thanks to last season and so far we’ve “It was only the slip up against Sassuolo. Benfica are strong and have quality: I can’t wait to face them also because my former coach from Leverkusen is here who made me grow a lot when we were together. He also wrote to me before the Champions League final lost in Istanbul to wish me good luck and we remained close. Then we have to be careful of Di Maria, who when he comes back and shoots is as dangerous as Berardi. The team is doing well and in the locker room there is a good climate: last year we made some mistakes against the small teams, while this season we are always on track. We need a victory to put the group in good shape and we are ready for this match. It won’t be easy, but we will need to give everything on the pitch thanks to push from our fans.” Then on his role: “I always try to pay attention to the defensive phase too, not to lose the ball. My goal is to always give my best and help my teammates. The fans’ chants? They move me and also please my family. Everyone here has helped me since the first day, after I arrived at Pinetina from Milan. I have always felt at home and for this reason I always try to give everything for this shirt.” Here we are with the comment on Montella, Turkey’s new coach: “First of all, I thank Kuntz for what he did. I spoke with Montella because he wanted some feedback on the team and on Turkey in general. I had him the first year at Milan and I already knew him. Having an Italian coach is nice because Italian football is very advanced.” Final on Asllani: “We talk a lot because he has a lot of quality. I tell him to always be aggressive in training, to always have a hand, to work hard. He is someone who listens and then follows you.”

