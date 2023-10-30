The Inter coach after the 1-0 win against Roma: “I didn’t see Romelu, I would have greeted him without any problems. Everyone knows how much I did to have him with us, but I have always made my decisions for the team and not for the single”

After the 1-0 win over Roma, Simone Inzaghi’s first words are on the man of the match, Marcus Thuram: “It’s his daily work that is making the difference – explains the Inter coach -, he must continue with the same desire which he shows every day. He played a good game, not an easy one, in which we were patient. Sometimes in matches where the goal doesn’t arrive, problems can instead arise.” And then, again, glossing over the climate of protest at Giuseppe Meazza between whistles and chants: “The atmosphere here at San Siro is almost always similar, I have played many matches and it has always been exceptional, this evening it still felt like more. The Meazza is always magical.”

Inzaghi then reveals how he managed to maintain a serene atmosphere despite a heated approach for the fans: “The team isolated itself from off-field issues and we prepared for the match, the atmosphere could have been a risk and instead I’m happy because I we saw a lucid team that held the field. We would have deserved the advantage sooner.” The coach then continues with widespread compliments to his squad: “In these first 13 games the boys have been very good, we know that we have many objectives and we are not even a third of the way through the championship. Like last year we are aiming to play more games possible, let’s try to improve ourselves and recover physical and mental energy. We must continue like this.” And anyone who tried to imagine the reason for Benjamin Pavard’s substitution at half-time was not wrong: “He was having a great match, but in the second half we could have risked (another yellow card, ed.) on some restarts, given that we would have probably elongated”.

Inzaghi and big rom

Finally, Inzaghi concedes the last post-match sentences for the Romelu Lukaku issue: “We haven’t seen each other, I had already expressed my thoughts on him. Everyone knows what I would have done to have him here, but now I’m gone.” I would have said goodbye to him without any problem, last year we had a great season and my choices are always oriented towards the team and not the individual.” It is probably a dig at the Belgian’s past statements which often allude to his reduced use by the coach in the final phase of the season, especially in European matches, including the Champions League final in Istanbul against Manchester City. But now Big Rom in the Nerazzurri is the past, the present is called Marcus Thuram…

October 29, 2023 (modified October 29, 2023 | 9.26pm)

