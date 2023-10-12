Compared to Milan there is a simpler cycle to exploit: this way Simone will work to get back to the top

Filippo Conticello

12 October – MILAN

Inter has a plan. He wants to use the anger and disappointment for the 5 points thrown away as a springboard to launch himself further, up, to the top. The goal is to get back up there by the next break in November, but to achieve it you have to manage the upcoming weeks differently from the last ones: the foot, which until now has pushed intermittently, must no longer take off the accelerator. There are four rivals in the league ahead, including the Roma of the old prophet Lukaku turned traitor, and in addition the double Champions League match against Salzburg must be added: not a walk in the park, but worse cycles have been seen, especially if you look at the cousins ​​from Milan who in the same period risk an overload of stress.

soft opponents

—

But if there is one thing that the Nerazzurri should have learned, it is that it is better not to look at the size of the opponents, also because it is often against the “softer” ones that problems arise. Inter depends only on itself, and the assumption also applies to its coach, who has only heard two words in his ear for months: second star. In the Nerazzurri club they are convinced that the squad made available to Simone is the best and it would only be enough to have equal attention in every match to bring the ship to port. Immediately after the September break, Simone gave yet another lesson to Milan and it seemed like the beginning of an angry escape: nothing could be more wrong, his Inter has since then confirmed ancient vices in addition to obvious virtues. Immediately the draw against San Sebastian, snatched out of desperation, and then the defeat against Sassuolo and the final draw against Bologna. The credit of the 5-1 in the derby is now exhausted: it is urgent to go back upstream, also driven by a favorable calendar compared to the Devil.

calendar

—

The Nerazzurri resume on Saturday 21st at the home of Toro, and the two decisive matches for the round of 16 of the Cup fit between Lukaku’s return to San Siro, an event as tense as a knife, and the never easy away match in Bergamo. Before saying goodbye to the national teams again, on November 12th, here is the most tender Frosinone. The same mini-cycle, however, puts a completely different pressure on Milan, especially in the first three matches: immediately upon returning, on the 21st, for Pioli there is the one at home against Juve followed by the away match in Naples the following week, with in the middle the passage at the Parc des Princes against PSG. Overall, here is the best assist for the Nerazzurri: if the cousins ​​squeezed between the big matches dropped some points, Inter must be there ready with the saucer in hand.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

management

—

Inzaghi’s operation, in agreement with the club, also involves a different use of internal resources: less hierarchies and more rotations with a scientific method. No more presumed starters regardless, it will be the physical data that will recommend the formation much more than has happened to date: in fact, it was recognized as a mistake to have fielded the same 11 between Benfica and Bologna. For this reason, having overcome the injury, Davide Frattesi is perhaps more eager than the others: we are working on adding him to a more stable squad so as to be able to have 4 big players for 3 places in the middle. Even the excellent Carlos Augusto and the revived Cuadrado, after finishing their apprenticeship, insistently knock on the doors of the first team. Yet everyone in Appiano knows that it is only partly a question of men: this Inter wins and then always loses with their heads. It dominates even the noblest of rivals if it is connected, but it trembles against the provincial roads when it disconnects. The mental problem will be addressed in a radical way, from the approach to the management of matches. Inzaghi has talked about it again with the club and he will push this issue: rather than finding the culprits, he wants to fan the flames of motivation to get a reaction. The summit is there, the plan to find it again, but the concentrations must not drop anymore.

October 12 – 09:36

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED