The coach continues with the rotations and thinks about the break in which he will lose almost all the starters. The Champions League will be played in the next few days and awaits Lukaku

Filippo Conticello

6 October – MILAN

Never like this season has Simone Inzaghi used the calculator profitably. He works with numbers, manages the minutes, carefully doses the energies of each Nerazzurri player. Ultimately, everyone at Inter is convinced that it will be skill and “democracy” in management that will decide who will toast at the end of the season. Injuries have complicated the plan drawn up by Simone, who is happy to have a squad deeper than the others, with a couple of alternatives for each role: Arnautovic’s injury has opened up a chasm up front, while the small muscle problem of Frattesi’s thigh has reduced the rotations in the middle in the last two races. If we have to wait at least a month and a half to see the Austrian again, the former Sassuolo midfielder is eager to be there tomorrow against Bologna. He has a good chance of making it and, consequently, of guaranteeing a trip with the rest of the blue troop (Barella, Dimarco, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni) to Coverciano during the break. Yes, the stop for the national teams, an unknown for the Nerazzurri in the next hot month, given that no Serie A team scatters players around the world more than Inter: there will be 15 in the event of Frattesi’s call-up and all on the eve of a mini -cycle through which at least part of the season passes. They will leave Appiano as starters like Sommer, Pavard, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Lautaro and Thuram, but also reserves who are knocking on Simone’s door: the young Asllani, the more “older” Sanchez, the evergreen De Vrij.

What a cycle

—

As soon as we return, on 21 October we go to the Grande Torino stadium, then with the double match against Salzburg we will play for passage into the Champions League: once we have beaten Benfica with much greater authority than what the skimpy 1-0 suggests, the goal is to get through as top of the group, something that has never happened since Simone’s team returned to Europe in February. In between the two Cup matches against the Austrians (first leg at San Siro on 24 October, return to Mozart’s home on 8 November) a couple of rather stressful matches. The first risks being a rush of emotions for an entire population, one of those battles in which you have to keep your nerves steady and turn off the heat. October 29th, the date of Romelu Lukaku’s return to Milan, is marked in red on the calendar. The Curva Nord has already purchased 50 thousand whistles to annoy the ears of the Belgian, who went from idol to mercenary in one summer. Even Simone’s players, betrayed by their ex-teammate’s about-face, are just waiting for the moment when they can cross swords with him: this Inter-Roma is not a match for fragile souls, it will inevitably leave toxins before and after. And if that wasn’t enough, the following Saturday, November 4th, Inzaghi brought his troops to the Gasp house: if you want a relaxing trip, it’s certainly not the one in Bergamo.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

In Appiano

—

The coach’s measures therefore look to the present (to puncture Bologna’s excellent defence, a rest session for Thuram and space for Sanchez next to Lautaro) and, above all, to the future, with the sum of matches after the Torino-Salzburg break (two times)-Rome-Turin. In between those 10 days dedicated to the national teams, the only ones in which his strong point bizarrely becomes a limit: his base of Italians, decisive in this era of successes, disappears almost entirely during the breaks. The coach, however, has ensured that Cuadrado does not reach Colombia for once, while Koeman does not seem willing to call up Klaassen with the Netherlands: at least two new players will be able to continue with Inter lessons. He can give her the prof. came from Armenia: at Inter they toast the fact that at least Mkhitaryan has left the national team.

October 6 – 12:00

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED