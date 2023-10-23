The Inter coach spoke on the eve of the match at San Siro: “Thuram’s talent is beyond question,” he said in the press conference

Andrea Ramazzotti

23 October – MILAN

Simone Inzaghi is enjoying first place in the Serie A standings following Milan’s defeat against Juventus, but is above all focused on tomorrow night’s match against Salzburg. Beating the Austrians could put his Inter in a favorable position in view of qualifying for the round of 16 and the Piacenza coach doesn’t want to miss the opportunity: “We’re coming into this match well – he explained – and on Saturday we won an important match, but not easy. The Champions League group is balanced and we will need to keep the tension high because Salzburg won at Benfica and are not easy to face. They play good football and have a very aggressive 4-3-1-2, they play vertically often on these two physical attackers. We will have to play a game like a true Inter. Concentration must always be maximum: we are first in the Champions League and in the league, but only 11 games have passed. There are many ahead of us and we must think about the future while remaining focused on the maximum. Anyone can create problems for us.”

THURAM

—

Inzaghi then praised the Frenchman: “Thuram’s qualities are beyond question and known to all. Changing league and country, one might have thought that he might have difficulty adapting and instead he was very good. The same goes for his teammates who have put in the conditions to do well. He must continue like this because he is doing excellent things. We will think about Lukaku in 48 hours: now we are focused on Salzburg who have won their championship for 10 years and are in the Champions League. They have changed the coach, but they have taken an Academy coach who knows the environment well. It won’t be easy.

THE CHOICES

—

Training chapter: “How many doubts do I have? Several because when you have one less day to work, there are many doubts. Yesterday I trained 10 players, those who were not on the pitch in Turin. The group will meet today. I will change something because the rotations they must be an added value: the physical and mental fatigue is felt, plus there have been many national teams who have undergone long journeys. I will have to evaluate everything carefully. Sanchez from the 1st minute? Sanchez is ready because I really wanted him here, after the different choice of last season. He didn’t prepare and had two calls from the national team, but he worked well when he was with us. There’s a lot of talk about Lautaro and Thuram, but I had Sanchez and Arnautovic because they are important players and we they will give great satisfaction like the other two. Will Dumfries and Carlos Augusto return to the starting lineup on the outside? The backs spend a lot and I change them often during the match. Unfortunately at the moment we are missing Cuadrado who did well in the first month and now has this inflammation which doesn’t let him work well. I’m lucky enough to have Darmian who made the fifth on the right and gives Dumfries a breather. Pavard? We are very happy with him, with how he fits in: with Bologna he did it more, with Torino less also because he was fresh from the match against France. I’m extremely happy with what he’s doing and he’ll get even better.”

LAUTARO WINNER OF THE GOLDEN BALL

—

There is no doubt about Toro: “For me he is a Ballon d’Or for the journey he has made and the trophies he has won. He must be there on that night (it means finishing in the top three, ed.), even if I don’t think he will win. He must continue to work and improve as has happened in these two years with me.” Then on the differences between Onana and Sommer, in particular from the technical-tactical point of view: “The principles of play have remained the same as when we had Handanovic and Onana. Sommer is good with his feet and we wanted him for this. And also the ‘September’s Hosanna was not May’s…

FEAR

—

We’re back to talking about Salzburg because Inzaghi doesn’t want his men to underestimate the match: “I fear this match more than the others because in such a balanced group, with Real Sociedad drawn from the fourth pot, anything can happen. Every match of the group is important and there is little time to prepare for the Champions League matches. Has Allegri thrown away his jacket and am I getting less angry lately? This year I happened to get angry during the week. I have this voice problem and I’m working to improve “.

Watch the UEFA Champions League, with 121 of 137 matches per season, live streaming on NOW! Activate the Sports Pass and also enjoy the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and all Sky Sport!

MKHITARYAN WANTS TO STAY

—

Together with Inzaghi in the press conference was the Armenian midfielder: “For us – said the former Roma player – every match is very important. We didn’t start the Champions League well against Real Sociedad and we want to continue our path as we did against Real Sociedad Benfica. Nothing changes about being first in the league again: we want to win to confirm ourselves as first in Europe too.” The key topic, however, is the one relating to his future: Micki did not hold back and, regarding the contract expiring on June 30, he admitted: “I feel great here in the city and in the team that I always want to help. I work on the pitch, while the contract is up to my agent. However, I have the desire to stay at Inter and we will see what happens in the end.” Final on his characteristics, very offensive, which he adapted to Inzaghi’s requests: “Before coming to Inter I told the coach: ‘I’m coming to help the team and I’ll do everything to play and get to the best’. Then it’s a choice of the coach to line up or not and where. I have never been a defensive player, but as a midfielder I am helping the team in all possible ways. Against Salzburg we will prepare to play our match: they are strong and we have already met them in pre-season. This time we will play at home, in front of our fans and we want to give our best. The meeting with Lukaku? Now we are not talking about Roma, but only about Salzburg. Me as second striker like in Turin? It wasn’t the first time I played as a second striker because in my career I have often played as an attacking midfielder. Nothing changes for me because we all attack and defend together. As a team.”

October 23, 2023 (modified October 23, 2023 | 3:44 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED