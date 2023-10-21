The Inter coach after the 0-3 and the momentary top spot: “I’ll watch Milan-Juventus with the family, but before Roma we’ll think about Salzburg in the Champions League”

Other than risks after the national break: Inter immediately gets back to running, liquidates an initially dormant match in the second half and lives at least one night as leaders, awaiting the postponement of Milan-Juventus on Sunday evening. Simone Inzaghi smiles: “The boys were very good – explains the coach after the match – against Torino after only one and a half full training sessions. We started well, then we lost some distance and lowered the intensity. Torino is physical and plays good football both in the possession and non-possession phases.” Then, a curiosity about the substitution of Barella: “He probably didn’t deserve the yellow, the warning led me to choose him to insert Frattesi”.

“In the first 60 minutes, Torino maintained an incredible intensity. We coaches have to take advantage of the five substitutions – explains Inzaghi – and I am happy with how the players came in from the bench. It wasn’t easy for us. Thuram? He showed up with the best intentions, because he has only been playing as a central striker for a year and with a different formation. He is giving us excellent answers, he must continue like this.” Now the Nerazzurri’s attention will be on the European match on Tuesday, even if on Sunday evening the televisions will be turned on for Milan-Juventus: “We played an excellent match, I will watch it with my family. Then on Tuesday there is the Champions League against Salzburg, a very difficult match with a team that runs a lot.” Finally, Inzaghi glosses over the welcome that Giuseppe Meazza will reserve for Romelu Lukaku next Sunday and prefers to reserve the well-deserved sweet words for his striker: “Lautaro works very well, he came back a day and a half ago with 14 hours of flight and the time difference to dispose of. He played an excellent match and is fortunate to play in a team that puts him in the best conditions.”

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 8:39 pm)

