The seventh victory in the first eight matchdays fades away: “At 2-0, an experienced team like ours should have been more careful and not let them get back into the game”

Simone Inzaghi cannot be satisfied after the 90th minute: his Inter are overtaken by Bologna and the home draw is a misstep for the Nerazzurri. “I’m angry like all the players in the locker room are angry. It’s the second time we’ve taken the lead at home and not won: against Sassuolo we lost, this time we drew… After the 2-0 we made two inaccuracies that we can’t allow ourselves: we should have moved better, the two goals are two serious oversights. Thus excellent performances like today’s are wasted: with what we had produced, I hardly accept a draw. And even after those two goals conceded to Bologna we created a lot without however finding the goal again: we had opportunities to win, with Lautaro, with Carlos Augusto.”

BLOODY POINTS

—

Inzaghi continued his analysis: “We must always keep our concentration high and instead at 2-0 we made a serious mistake, which reopened the match. When the boys return from the national teams, we will look back at the mistakes made because we lost bloody points which they don’t suit me. An experienced team like ours must not reopen the match and if the others reopen it, it must not be for a mistake like the one we made on the 2-1 penalty, but a Eurogoal. Lautaro’s fault? The others also had to occupy the areas of the penalty area better. Can Milan overtake us? We have to think about this match which we didn’t do well. We have to look at ourselves because we are masters of our destiny. The Italian championship doesn’t forgive: when you leading in the first half at your home, you have to bring the game home. The protests against the referee? It’s not the referee’s fault that we drew. The boys played but made two careless mistakes and so it’s difficult to bring home the three points”.