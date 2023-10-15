The Rossoneri legend, new coach of the Campania region, spoke about himself at the Sports Festival: “You have many dreams, but then you have to try to make them come true: commitment and passion make the difference”

From our correspondent GB Olivero

October 15 – Trent

Every step, a photo. Every meter, an autograph. The love between the fans and Pippo Inzaghi, eleven years after his last goal, is still burning. And on the journey between the Grand Hotel and the Santa Chiara Auditorium, the former Milan striker and current Salernitana coach had yet another demonstration of this. Inzaghi arrived in Trento last night, he had dinner with some old friends like Dida, Oddo, Panucci, Zaccardo, Toni, Barone. He had a chat with the president of Torino Urbano Cairo and with the general director of Juventus Cristiano Giuntoli. And then, this morning, he spoke about himself to the many people who crowded the Auditorium, the largest location of all those that hosted the Sports Festival events.

THE FAMILY

—

On this occasion, Pippo followed the thread of his autobiography, “The right moment”, retracing the main moments of his career, but also of his life. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve had. In my head there was the goal of giving my best. You have many dreams, but then you have to try to make them come true: commitment and passion make the difference.” The chapters of the book are inspired by six different places: three geographical (San Nicolò, Venice, Athens) and three football (San Siro, the penalty area, the bench). In front of his parents Giancarlo and Marina, sitting in the front row, Pippo underlined the importance of family in his personal growth: “What I am, I owe to mum and dad. They made me and my brother Simone grow up respecting important values, which I now try to pass on to my children.” Pippo became a father for the second time a few months ago: with Angela, the partner he will marry on 24 June 2024, he enjoys the growth of Edoardo and Emilia every day. “Family is the most important thing. I haven’t seen Angela and the children since last Monday, when the negotiation with Salernitana opened, and I miss them a lot.”

THE FIELD

—

Salerno is a challenge that Inzaghi faces with great enthusiasm: “I like hot places, those where the public helps you achieve great feats. I am convinced that we can do well and I will give my all as I always have. Over the years as a coach I have learned to see things from another point of view and I carry all the experiences, even the negative ones, in my heart because they have enriched me on a human level by also making me meet many important people. In Salerno the team is strong, the president is passionate, everything is there to be able to do a good job. The ranking is bad, but it’s up to us to believe in what we do.” The fans present, naturally, want a memory of the many important goals: “The years at Milan were wonderful. The brace in Athens remains the most exciting moment, but every goal and every trophy have the same value because they were the result of long daily work. Sacrifices are needed, commitment and passion are fundamental.” Inzaghi understandably does not go into the topic of betting, but sends out a particularly significant message: “Unfortunately, young people now have many different stresses. We don’t play on the street anymore. I happened to pass through a square and read the sign: ‘Forbidden to play football’. Crazy. I was lucky because my family gave me the best values ​​and I believe that kids should start playing in the courtyards or on the streets again. Ball is better than PlayStation or social media.” And on the level of attackers in Italian football, Pippo expresses himself with optimism: “There are good young players, you just need to be patient.”

October 15, 2023 (modified October 15, 2023 | 3:11 pm)

