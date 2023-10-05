After the night to forget against Sassuolo: two more games without conceding a goal. Inzaghi has found an iron defensive phase again and in the first half he only scored one goal, against Real Sociedad

Andrea Ramazzotti

4 October – MILAN

Six games out of nine in this first part of the season without conceding a goal. If Simone Inzaghi is in first place both in Serie A (together with Milan) and in the Champions League group (together with Real Sociedad) he also owes it to the defensive phase of his team. Because it is true that the Nerazzurri are averaging 2.33 goals scored per match, but perhaps the impenetrability of their rearguard is having a greater specific weight, with Sommer having just 4 goals to his credit, 2 of which in the match lost against Sassuolo. Important numbers that are making Onana’s departure less felt and which allow Lautaro and his teammates to think big both in Italy and beyond national borders.

ORGANIZATION AND MEN

—

Inter’s defensive phase also worked very well in the… in or out of the last Champions League given that in the 6 matches from the round of 16 to the semi-finals, the Nerazzurri collected 5 clean sheets. In the league, however, things went less well, with 42 goals conceded in 2022-23, many of which were conceded in setbacks against small-medium teams. Evidently in the summer Inzaghi and his staff worked great on the non-possession phase and the departures of key elements such as Onana, Skriniar and Brozovic are going almost unnoticed. The Cameroonian’s saves, the Slovakian’s reliability (as long as he was well and able to play) and Brozovic’s recoveries (when he recovered from his injuries from February onwards) last season had played an important role in putting two trophies on the board, reach the Champions League final and take third place in the championship. Their farewells seemed destined to create further imbalances and instead for the moment Inter is more solid. Thanks to the substitutes (Sommer made a serious mistake against Sassuolo, but also made important saves; Pavard is already safe as the right-hand “arm man”; Calhanoglu is now in his natural habitat in front of the defense, not only when he has the ball between his feet), but more generally of the organization of the non-possession phase that the former Lazio coach is giving to the team.

right approach

—

In 9 matches Inter have so far conceded only one goal in the first half, the one following a sensational blunder by Bastoni, after 4 minutes, in the Champions League away match at Real Sociedad. For the rest they were perfect and in the top five European leagues they are the only team that didn’t register a single goal in the opening 45 minutes. This is undoubtedly thanks to Sommer, who made some important interventions (for example, the one last night, at 0-0, was decisive to defuse Aursnes’ blow), but more generally all the Nerazzurri know what to do when they don’t have the ball between their feet: they are good at not giving up space, staying compact and then moving on again. A characteristic of a great team or, if you prefer, of a team that can aim to win the championship and make its way into Europe. But let’s go back to the individuals and their merits: Acerbi, who started the season with a physical problem, is in great shape again, Bastoni is always… Bastoni and he demonstrated it by eliminating Di Maria from the field, Darmian is reliable, De Vrij is at the high standards of two seasons ago, while Pavard is showing why he won a World Cup with France and was a long-time starter at Bayern. All this without the work of the midfield wingers (Dumfries and Dimarco are very good at covering and restarting), but also of Calhanoglu, the midfielders and even the attackers Lautaro and Thuram, the first to work hard to “dirty” the opponent’s construction .

HAPPY, NOSTALGIA?

—

Seeing this Inter from Manchester it is likely that Onana is a little nostalgic for what she has… left behind. Because his adventure at United started very badly, with 18 goals conceded in 10 matches, but also with some ducks that annoyed the Red Devils fans. The value of the Cameroonian is not up for debate, but the relationship between the price paid to have him, 50 million plus bonuses, and his performance is not the right one. The Champions League match against Icardi’s Galatasaray highlighted this in a merciless manner. Sommer, paid 7 million by Bayern, is instead demonstrating why he is Switzerland’s number 1 and why the Germans wanted him as Neuer’s deputy. Yann is very well in Milan and smiles often. Thanks also and above all to the defensive phase of Inzaghi who now no longer lends a hand to Onana.

October 4 – 10.53am

