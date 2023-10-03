The Inter coach after the 1-0 win against Benfica in the Champions League: “Balanced first half, I asked the players to stay clear. After the break we accelerated”

The 1-0 will not be a result that fully satisfies Inter, given the amount of chances created in the second half, but Simone Inzaghi certainly has reason to smile at the end of the match after the first victory in this Champions League, against Benfica : “The match was balanced at the start, with two or three occasions where we needed to be more clear-headed. In the second half we accelerated and the boys were sensational.” The Nerazzurri coach, obviously, is holding onto the three points and first place in the group shared with Real Sociedad: “I congratulated the players, let’s not forget that we played on Saturday, returning from Salerno at half past three in the morning” .

Understandably, a joke about Lady Luck cannot be missing: “Despite the posts, the crossbars and Trubin, we were good. We could have been luckier…”. Then, there was a clear change of pace between the two halves of the game: “At half-time I asked the team to remain clear-headed, because we had created and had only had one lapse in attention on a throw-in”. Finally, Inzaghi is keen to underline the splendid atmosphere at Giuseppe Meazza, which tasted the Champions League again in Nerazzurri sauce for the first time since the double derby in May with Milan in the semi-final: “This crowd is wonderful, the Curva was with us 96 minutes and I thank the fans publicly.”