The new coach of the Campania region was introduced: “I didn’t know if this football still deserved my professionalism and honesty”. The president: “Spoiled love affairs cannot continue: the June meeting between Sousa and De Laurentiis disoriented us”

Roberto Guerriero

11 October – Salerno

There is the enthusiasm of the best times and the desire to get involved, aware of the difficulties associated with his new challenge. The charge of Pippo Inzaghi, the new coach of Salernitana, is all in his first words pronounced in a long presentation press conference. “I would have liked to rest a bit and I didn’t know if this football still deserved my professionalism and honesty. Then Salernitana arrived and if I’m here it’s because I believe in salvation”, said the technical expert who immediately took on his shoulders the responsibilities linked to the performance of a team that failed to meet initial expectations at the start of the tournament.

“criticate me”

—

“Criticize me, not the players. I have broad shoulders and I’m used to criticism. I scored three hundred goals in my career and yet today they still tell me that I didn’t know how to stop. How will Salernitana play? It’s premature to talk about it, now we just need to bring enthusiasm and conviction back to the group. God? For me he is a first striker even though he can play in all roles in the offensive department. He can guarantee us fifteen goals but he must be recovered.” On his first day as coach of Salernitana, Pippo Inzaghi did not forget his recent past and his experience in Reggio Calabria. “I still carry a wound in my heart and I had the duty to wait for Reggina and a people who gave me so much. I know of the friendship between the two fans and I am sure that the people of Reggio will be Salernitana fans first.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

first training

—

Today was the first training session with his new group, however without many national players. Inzaghi will only have the full squad from next week, a few days before the match against Cagliari. The fifty-year-old coach has the task of solving the problems of the team which concedes too many goals and scores few. “The problems don’t scare me, we will need to work to improve. With this team you can play in many ways, I think the strongest department is the attack.” At the press conference, elegant in his dark suit, Inzaghi had at his side the president Danilo Iervolino, the managing director Maurizio Milan and the sporting director Morgan De Sanctis. “We chose Inzaghi because he believes in this group and in the possibility of achieving salvation, he has a winner’s mentality – underlined the top manager -. In this period I have read some confusing things and yet we have spent a lot to retain the best and sign other players. With us is Dia, the third best scorer of the last tournament, no club fighting for salvation has invested as much as us. I’m sure we will be saved. Sousa? He is no longer our coach because the hoped-for results did not arrive. In football, spoiled love affairs do not continue and the meeting in June between Sousa and Napoli president De Laurentiis disoriented us all.”

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 8:35 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED