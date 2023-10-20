The coach on Inter TV in view of tomorrow’s trip to the Granata pitch: “Against Bologna you conceded two avoidable goals, we have to improve. The whole team must participate in the non-possession phase”

Simone Inzaghi spoke to Inter TV on the eve of tomorrow afternoon’s match on the Torino pitch, a very difficult match for his Inter which begins another terrible cycle, the one that will continue until the November break: “The duel on the flanks – he the Piacenza coach has started – it will certainly be important, but that will not be the only sector of the pitch where the match against Torino will be decided. There will be a need for a very high concentration and desire to do well because a very high match awaits us. intense. Are we the best attack in Serie A? It’s true, we score a lot and with different players, but we know that we can still improve this figure. How? By training as best we can and finding more goals also with our defenders, with the midfield backs. ..”. All of this, perhaps, avoiding losing points as happened against Sassuolo and Bologna, two home comebacks that cost 5 points: “We are working hard on the defensive organisation. The league table and performance in Europe say we are doing well, but we need to improve again: in the last match, for example, we conceded two clearly avoidable goals and therefore we must make progress day after day. The whole team must participate in the non-possession phase.”

LAUTARO AND IRON CYCLE

—

Inzaghi also spoke about the Argentine, scorer of 11 goals between the championship and the Champions League: “Lauti is a player with great belonging and he has demonstrated this in recent years. He is constantly growing and clearly the touchline has made him even more responsible. He has the fortune of having extraordinary companions who try to put him in the best conditions.” Final on the iron cycle that awaits the Nerazzurri between Serie A and Europe: “We know that a series of important matches is coming, all difficult, I will need all the boys. We should have a very, very high concentration and desire to do from now until the next stop for the national teams.”