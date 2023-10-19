A couple of months ago the developer Terrible Posture Games and the distributor Skybound Games gave a very big surprise to Invincible fans by revealing that they were preparing a game focused on Atom Eve. The project already has a launch date and the wait will not be long.

When Atom Eve was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, it was anticipated that the project would be available in 2023. We are slowly approaching the end of the year, which worried fans who were hoping to play the title. Fortunately, those responsible for the game will keep their promise.

When will Invincible Presents: Atom Eve be available?

We say this because Skybound Games, the company responsible for publishing the game and owner of the Invincible franchise, announced that Invincible Presents: Atom Eve will be released before the end of 2023, precisely on November 14.

As we told you, this title had only been confirmed for PC through Steam and it has just been revealed that it will be available in English, French, German and Spanish from Spain.

But the good news for Invincible fans on other systems is that they could very well play Invincible Presents: Atom Eve later, as it was announced that unspecified “additional platform” ports are being prepared.

