Invincible creator Robert Kirkman reveals what we can expect from season two.

Invincible, Amazon Prime Video’s hit animated superhero series, is about to return to our screens with its long-awaited second season, scheduled for later this fall. And to make the excitement even more intense, series creator Robert Kirkman has teased how the new villain, Angstrom Levy, will shake the foundations of the plot in the coming episodes.

Invincible introduced us to Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovered he had superpowers and who, at the end of the season, realized that his own father was the big villain. However, season 2 promises to bring even more crucial threats to Mark Grayson’s life.

Details of this character.

Angstrom Levy, one of the main antagonists in the original comics, will make his grand entrance in the second season of Invincible. According to Kirkman, Angstrom is the type of villain who will challenge the protagonist and help him grow as a superhero, marking his path to true greatness.

Angstrom Levy de Invincible

Kirkman revealed in an interview with IGN that Angstrom Levy is a character who arrives at a time when Nolan, Mark’s father, is no longer a threat and becomes a threat focused on Mark. This villain is one of the first to truly test Mark and show him as a superhero capable of standing on his own two feet. Kirkman points out that, this season, Mark will finally start winning fights, although he still won’t be without losses. Angstrom Levy is essential in showing the true nature of the show and what it means to be a superhero.

Robert Kirkman also praised Sterling K. Brown’s performance in the role of Angstrom Levy, describing it as a more vivid and vibrant version of the character from the comics. Brown has managed to bring to life a villain who is both understandable and terrifying, which promises intense emotions in the second season.

The return of Invincible and the introduction of Angstrom Levy is awaited with great anticipation by fans. The series will premiere on November 3 on Amazon Prime Video. What do you hope to see from Angstrom Levy in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The excitement is about to reach its peak!

But what is clear is that if you have not seen the first season, we recommend that you give it a chance, as it will impact you.