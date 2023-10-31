Season 2 of Invincible premieres next November 3 on Prime Video and returns with a dose of violence, surprises and a great superhero story.

“The superhero genre is in low hours.” “There are too many superhero movies and series.” “People are getting tired of so many superheroes.” “Superhero fatigue exists.” You’ve probably read or heard these opinions a few times over the last few years, right? You’ve probably even thought about it. Don’t feel bad, I’ve done it too. I still do.

But then I remember several things. The first of them is that the western genre has also been buried for many decades and, however, in this century we have had great masterpieces of the Wild West. And the second thing I remember is that, When Prime Video starts playing the keys of superheroes, the genre is resurrected as if it were the Day of the Dead.

It’s not that I have an unjustified weakness for Prime Video series. Like all platforms, there are good things and worse things. But if I watch The Boys or, more recently, Gen V, it’s easy to remember why the masses love (we love) superhero stories. Then, the season 2 of Invincible and… Mother of beautiful love!

Invincible It’s Robert Kirkman’s best comic. Now the biggest lover of The Walking Dead can come with Negan’s bat and Carl’s hat and I will continue to defend that statement. And I would say it is the best superhero comic in history if it weren’t for the existence of Alan Moore’s Miracleman. Even with Miracleman existing, sometimes I have doubts whether Invincible isn’t better.

The animated series Invincible on Prime Video It premiered two years ago on the streaming platform and demonstrated two things. The first is that it doesn’t matter when or how: Mark Grayson’s story is fascinating. And the second is that animation is the best audiovisual technique to tell a superhero story, as it allows you to reach places that real action is prohibited from.

But if you thought the first season was good, wait until you see the second season of Invincible on Prime Video. A second season that, as happens in the comic, shifts into gear and ventures towards increasingly ambitious narrative destinations. All this, of course, without avoiding any of the virtues that made the first episodes great.

Someone might dare to say that the series of Invincible on Prime Video It takes no risks and repeats the formula of the first season. But why are you going to change something that works like a charm? Why are you going to modify or alter the structure of something that borders on perfection? At most, you polish small details. But it is almost preferable not to touch any button.

That is precisely what the second season of Invinciblewhich premieres on Prime Video on November 3. Everything is again exactly as it was in the first installment, but with the incentive that the story continues to advance and the narrative development that Robert Kirkman used in the comic is deployed with the same dramatic tension and the same literary value.

Invincible season 2 is not more of the same, but more of the best

Prime Video

That is precisely the greatest strength of the new episodes of Invincible on Prime Video: It’s not more of the same, it’s more of the best. Violence, mysteries, surprises, script twists, blood and, above all, a lot of love for superheroes. That is to say, everything that made Robert Kirkman’s comic and the first season of Amazon great is again just as great this time.

This will delight those who loved the first season, which received an Annie Award nomination in 2022. A first season that I remember writing about adapted the comic “with millimetric precision, transferring the essence to the small screen and delighting us.” with an amazing story.” In the second season, the story is even better.

There are very few defects that you can take out of Invincible season 2 on Prime Video. As was the case in the first season, the action takes some repetition, but it still has an extraordinary pace and frenzy, as well as solid and adequate artistic designs. Beyond that insignificant aspect of the animation, the rest is fabulous.

In short, if you liked the first season and you liked the comic, the return of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video you will find it spectacular. Any superhero lover would be full of praise for Mark Grayson’s story, even and despite the obvious fatigue that the genre is experiencing with the overdose. At the end of the day, Invincible is Invincible. They are big words.

VALUATION:

Prime Video once again borders on perfection with Invincible season 2. Violence, mysteries, surprises, script twists, blood and, above all, a lot of love for superheroes. The great story of Robert Kirkman continues to advance.

THE BEST:

More of the best. Continuous, perfect and with an amazing story. A wonderful series.

WORST:

Little or nothing. Some technical aspect not notable.