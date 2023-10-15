The second season will be divided into two parts after the shocking ending of its fourth episode.

Invincible returns this November

After a long wait that began in March 2021, when its first season premiered, Prime Video has finally revealed the official trailer for the second season of Invincible, the popular series based on the superhero comic of the same name that tells the story of Mark Grayson as a new superhero on Earth, gaining enormous popularity in the process. The project, based on the works of Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead is back this November.

In the new episodes, the story will once again revolve around Mark Grayson, 18, a very normal boy, except that his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark tries to rebuild his life while facing several new threatsall while continuing to fight against his greatest terror: becoming his father without even knowing it.

The creator of Invincible revealed why season 2 has been divided into two parts, and it is expected that the fourth episode, the one that will begin the break, will require some time for reflection…

An invincible video game is on the way

For its part, Ubisoft announced an Invincible video game after the comics and the Amazon Prime Video series. The project will offer action-packed multiple battles, character collection, squad management, automatic features and a superheroic aesthetic. All of this will be presented through a campaign with an original story with already known characters in which the player will join the Global Defense Agency to unravel the mystery of a deadly clone army and the theft of hamburger meat, working closely with Cecil Stedman, director of the GDA.

