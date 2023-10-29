Invincible

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman reveals the reasons behind the delay in the live-action film.

In the midst of the second season’s return, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman clears up any doubts and offers an insightful update on the film adaptation of this gripping superhero story.

Before Prime Video brought the graphic novels that fans have fallen in love with to the screen, the creation of a live-action film based on the world of Invincible was woven in the shadows. With Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at the helm of writing, directing and producing, and Universal Pictures ready to bring it to the masses, the expectation was immense. Despite the show’s success, Kirkman reveals that the wheels for the film are still in motion.

In a recent interview with Variety, which discussed the second season of Invincible, Kirkman confirmed that the film is in a script development stage. One of the reasons behind this apparent delay lies in Kirkman’s desire for the film to differ significantly from the animated show, requiring additional effort to deliver a unique experience.

These are his words.

“Still in the script development stage. I think once we get the script where it needs to be, we’ll be in a good place and we’ll be able to move pretty quickly after that. But all the factors I just talked about are things we’re thinking about: What does this new thing feel like? How does this feel different? How will this feel like something special? Those are very difficult tasks. We also need to find a way to play with the animated series, but also differentiate ourselves and give the film a reason to exist. There is much work to be done. But we have hope.”

