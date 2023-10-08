Which is setting off all the alarms, although for now we should not worry.

Luckily this situation will hardly affect the end user in the short term.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic turned our lives upside down. All of us, without exception, were forced to stay at home, with the only moment of collective recreation being the exciting situation in which you had to go shopping at a supermarket or pharmacy. This made us rethink many things, and many people remember this time with discomfort, but the truth is that for the technology sector, and especially the video game sector, these were very significant months in terms of numbers. The users were at home, so without much else to do They ended up buying consoles and video games like few other times in historywhich led to the success of titles such as Animal Crossing New Horizons or Doom Eternal.

This led many managers to think that it was the beginning of the true boom of our sector, which in turn increased investment in video games. Of course this was not noticed immediately, but we could see the maximum in this sense in 2022, but since then it has only gone down. We are all clear that we are in the middle of a global crisis, which has led to inflation being especially severe, which of course has also affected our environment, making investment in video game development has plummeted.

How does this affect us?

This has been reported by Bloomberg, a medium that has cried foul over this, although From now on we tell you that this hardly affects the end user. The problem in this case is that for a long time the figure has been falling constantly, which does not bode well at all. Even so, for the moment we can be calm in this regard, although it is clear that we must be aware of this information.

Developments are becoming longer and more expensive, and although it seems clear that having a large catalog usually brings many benefits, in the short term this is not the case. This, as well as the continued decline in software sales, is what probably is causing investment in our sector to decline in general.

You should not misinterpret the situation. This does not mean that titles like the long-awaited GTA VI, or even the next exclusive PlayStation or Xbox games will have less budget, but rather that in general Companies are less likely to bet their capital on the possible success of a project.

