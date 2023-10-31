Intesa Sanpaolo closes the acquisition of First Bank in Romania

Intesa Sanpaolo continues to expand its “empire” and in this case it strengthens its own widespread presence also in Central-Eastern Europe through theacquisition of the Romanian First Bank SA from the US private investment fund JC Flowers & Co. Intesa Sanpaolo and JCF Tiger Holdings, controlling shareholder of First Bank SA, have signed an agreement for the acquisition of 99.98% of the bank’s shares Romanian. There transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2024pending approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.

First Bank, the Romanian institution focused on SMEs and retail

First Bank, con un total assets of approximately 1.5 billion euros is a commercial bank with 40 branches in Romania – where GDP growth is expected to exceed 3% in the next two years – and focuses on serving SMEs and retail customers. In the last few years, First Bank has prioritized investments in digital technology, developing one of the most popular mobile banking applications on the market. Intesa Sanpaolo is present in the country through Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania – part of the International Banks Division of Intesa Sanpaolo – serves approximately 60,000 customers through 34 branches and has assets of approximately 1.5 billion euros.

Marco Elio Rottigni, Chief International Subsidiary Banks Divisioncommented: “We are pleased to welcome the employees and customers of First Bank to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group. This operation, which doubles our presence in a rapidly growing country and with strong ties to Italy such as Romania, fits well into the Group’s strategy of seizing value-oriented opportunities while maintaining a focus on organic, profitability-oriented growth. The expansion into Romania strengthens our position in Central and Eastern Europe confirms support for the internationalization of Italian companies; we are really happy to start working with our new colleagues.”

