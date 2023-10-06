Carlo Messina Elon Musk SpaceX

Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina diversifies investments and focuses on Elon Musk’s Space

Intesa Sanpaolo focuses on the space agency of Elon Musk. In line with the 2022-2025 Business Plan which makes innovation one of its main pillars, Intesa Sanpaolo invests in SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp). SpaceX is a privately held company headquartered in Hawthorne, California and is a world leader in space exploration.

SpaceX has become known globally for a number of historic feats. It is the only private company capable of launching a spacecraft into orbit and returning it to earth. In 2012 Dragon it was the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to and from International Space Station and in 2020 it was the first private company to transport people to the same station.

His Falcon 9 it is still the first and only reusable space module (rocket). This allows SpaceX to reuse the most expensive components of the vehicle, thus reducing the costs of access to space travel.

Thanks to these important results, SpaceX is developing the project Starshipa new generation of fully reusable launch spacecraft that will be the most powerful ever built, capable of carrying people to Mars and other destinations in the solar system.

SpaceX it can also count on its vast experience in the field of space launchers and in-orbit operations to develop the most advanced broadband internet communication systems. Starlink it is the first most widespread satellite internet system in the world capable of offering high-speed connections all over the world, supporting streaming services, online games, video calls and more.

Intesa Sanpaoloin this context, recognized the aerospace sector as having a particularly important role in the development of world economies and therefore decided to invest in a player that has demonstrated a cutting-edge vision of the near future.

