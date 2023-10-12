We interviewed Felipe Gálvez, director of The Colonists, a film that hits the viewer with its images and messages.

Watching The Colonists is an experience that is well worth going to the cinemas for. Felipe Gálvez’s film is risky and stands out in a western genre that sometimes errs on the side of being conservative.

At HobbyCine we have had the opportunity to talk with the Chilean director about his debut film, a very powerful project that is successfully touring various festivals and has already reached Spanish theaters.

HobbyCine: I wanted to ask you how you came to the story or the book on which it is based?

Felipe Galvez: I came from the newspaper About twelve years ago I read the news of the genocide. It is not a very well-known topic in Chile. It caught my attention, I started researching on the internet and it made me want to make a film on the subject.

At first I thought it was going to be too big, that it wasn’t a good idea for it to be my first film: it was very ambitious. I didn’t have another idea and I started working on this one. This project took me nine years.

Since I’m not a historian, I’m a filmmaker, what I wanted was to make a film. Not a paper, not a research; a movie.

HC: The protagonists inflict constant violence and humiliation on each other as well. When it comes to evaluating them, are they executioners or also victims of a system that pushes them to be that way?

FG: First, I wanted to make a film where the characters lived in that present. I didn’t want to make a film about the present through the character, about the present that comes from the past. This is what I mean by saying that there is no one, not even Darwin, who has questioned what was done at that time.

Nobody questioned killing indigenous people. No one questioned the idea that what they were doing was wrong. Therefore, the characters do not question it either. There are no testimonies from the time, there is no record, nor from anyone who says this is right or wrong. Therefore, the characters live in that time where no one is going through that question.

Then there is the theme of the western that builds the male hero generally in a film. They are the heroes and I was interested in making a film where this hero would be valued. And I basically built this figure.

The characters are constantly waiting for the arrival of danger, of the vigilante, and it basically never arrives. A possible always arrives, but somehow it falls, that collapses. It’s an exercise in building up the hero and then tearing him down.

HC: The conclusions of the film are devastating. I wanted to ask you if you had them clear before starting the script or were they formed as the writing progressed.

FG: I think they were clear because there was a desire to reflect on the past. From the past, but to talk about the present. The ending was designed quite a long time ago and it becomes more current every day.

It’s like a part of a movie. The final scene is also something that keeps happening every day. Whether or not one wants to be part of this nation. For example, with what is happening and with the war between Israel and Palestine, between two countries that fight over this imaginary line. My idea was to reflect on those conflicts.

HC: Have you worked based on a storyboard?

FG: I am an editor, I have worked on that for 15 years. I think with images and I also have the experience of working like this. He was very clear about what he wanted to film.

In the film we didn’t film much. Two takes, one. Everything we recorded was done by ourselves. No, there was a storyboard. The script was clear. I really like visiting locations, getting to know the area, adapting. There is a lot of improvisation. I mean, sometimes you arrive at the location, you have an idea, it doesn’t work and you adapt to what it really is. What you can get out of that space.

HC: Are you a lover of westerns? Did you have a movie or director in mind as a reference?

FG: The reality is that what I wanted to do was the film. I’m not a Western fan who wants to make a Western, rather I’m someone who wants to make this movie and feels the best way is to tell it through a Western.

I started researching and watching John Ford films. Let’s also watch films by Glauber Rocha, who is an important Brazilian director. I also started watching other adventures. It is a mix between a western, literature… It also has a lot of war film

The thing is, I like the idea of ​​getting into this genre so as not to die. Build it, play with its rules to change them at some point.

I feel like I built this script as if it were a movie made from scraps. Of recorded scenes that someone must have deleted or censored. I like to think that it is a film made by discards.

HC: With such different actors, also on a cultural level, was there a lot of prior work with them or did everything develop naturally?

FG: Not really. We went to film and each one understood his character. I’m afraid that’s why I like to witness the things that happen to us there so much: I’m very open to them changing. On the set we discovered the characters we created.

HC: How is the film being received in Chile or what is being said about it?

FG: It hasn’t been released in Chile yet, let’s see what happens. There is a Chile, a country that expresses its history, a deep appreciation for talking about history and the place where they are. It is a film that is based on conversation that you may or may not like.

There are probably people who defend someone like José Menéndez, because 40% of Chileans defend Pinochet, 40% of Chileans validate the dictatorship. Why aren’t they going to defend someone like José? And I think the film looks for that too.

The idea was to show a large spectrum and characters, so that everyone can form an opinion. If anyone wants to defend him after the movie, I find it interesting to hear. It is not a film told from the victims, it is from those who exercise violence. I believe that the exercise of telling stories about those who commit violence generates more conversations.

This film creates more questions for you, leaves the question open and makes the audience work. And it is the audience who chooses who they stay with, with what, which side is the right story.

HC: Do you think there are possibilities of restitution to the victims?

FG: I have not put myself in those people’s shoes. I’m not talking to them. I am criticizing what we do, the white man. To his position on everything that works differently. When the movie ends and the question is asked: do you want or don’t you want to be part of this nation?

It is an open conflict in Chile and in all countries in the world. I think it has more to do with wanting to reflect on this problem, rather than doing justice. I am not a vigilante and even less of something to which I do not belong, that I do not know. I wanted to criticize the white world. Don’t play Batman.