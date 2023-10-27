Memento Mori arrives today on Prime video and at HobbyCine we have had the opportunity to speak with Ricardo Cabornero (content director of Prime Video in Spain and Portugal), José Velasco (founder and president of Zebra Producciones) and César Pérez Gellida (author of Memento Mori).

In our review of Memento Mori we highlight that the thriller is well constructed and can work on the platform thanks to a formula that adds different points in its favor.

The interview took place within the framework of the Seminci in Valladolid, the city where the plot of the series takes place.

HobbyCine: Cinema and police series are very well received internationally, but was Memento Mori born with the ambition of being a success in other countries? Do you see international potential?

Jose Velasco: This series is part of a very special collaboration model that is being carried out in Spain and is born from national funding. And from an ambition of ours, the Zebra producer, to go to international markets with a product that is obviously an economic risk associated with that product.

It is a model that we like because it generates responsibility for us. We are editorially and creatively responsible for the product. In addition, Amazon has also achieved collaboration in this case with public television, with public stars from all over Spain.

So, in some way it is a new, different model, and one that generates the ambition to go to other markets from the creation of the content rather than from the client’s final decision. Spain, then, is an interesting model that burdens us with responsibility, but also, as they say, fills us with pride and satisfaction. It works.

Ricardo Cabornero: I have a great scope of vision of everything you are doing in other countries. In Spain we have professionals and means to compete with anyone, with any other country, especially in genres that have this capacity to travel, as is the case of Memento Mori, which takes place in Valladolid, but could be told in any other city.

It is a perfect project to make an international launch thanks to which we can count on resources and a much more ambitious budget with that risk from Zebra, from our partner. So, without a doubt, the international commitment makes this project have a differential value.

Jose Velasco: It was a reference in Cannes, there was a queue of interested people. It wasn’t as many as it will be at today’s premiere, but there were really a lot of people interested.

HobbyCine: Memento Mori is very compact both visually and in concept. Were you clear that it would be a series from the beginning? Did you consider making a film?

Jose Velasco: When we received the book, César’s wonderful book that we read with delight and surprise because it was such an incredible universe, well, we were actually talking about a movie. We talk about everything. It seemed clear to us as soon as we saw that this has immediate extensions.

We immediately thought that a series was what it needed. Series are universes, they are characters, they are stories that can expand in all directions and we clearly saw that that should be the case.

It had to be a series and that’s why we decided to make a series. And well, I think that César in that sense not only agreed, but he already started writing season eight, season nine… while we were trying to start producing season one.

HobbyCine: César, is this the cast you imagined? I read that at first you had imagined Eduard Fernández as Carapocha. What do you think of Juan Echanove?

César Pérez Gellida: At first I saw Steve Buscemi, and in fact I mention him in the novel. Because to define Carapocha’s physique, which is quite peculiar, I used that parallelism.

Eduard Fernández, of course, fit that profile for me, but those are things of the past. Now I am absolutely intoxicated by the actors who have played the characters. To such a point that if I had to write something about any of these characters, I couldn’t do it imagining another actor or actress than the one who played the character. Right now I see Yon González as if he had always been Augusto.

I have not intervened directly in the casting. I wrote a letter to the Three Wise Men that had very few coincidences with the final casting, which I’m glad about. There are parts in which the author of the novel must be present in the event that an adaptation is made and many others in which he should not be present. And the author has to know that. I have gotten to know him during the process.

The author has to have the task of being permeable and understanding that when many more people participate in a creative process it is with the idea of ​​making that universe grow, as has been the case.

Jose Velasco: Clearly, to answer quickly, a character has to walk through the door and you have to know it’s him. Juan Echanove is Carapocha. We have no doubt.

HobbyCine: Ricardo, I would like to ask you how Spanish productions are positioned within Prime Video, how the international reception is being.

Ricardo Cabornero: Within Amazon in general, it is true that this works with different regions. Obviously, the big region is with English productions. These are global products that come from the United States and then have a particularly important impact in countries like Canada, Australia, etc.

But after this great region that is the, so to speak, global region, the other important region is the Spanish-speaking region. We have a big advantage from my point of view. It could be used even more.

It is complex because there are cultural differences, especially between America and Spain, but I believe that there are also things in which we have to look for meeting points that unite us to create, as I said before, larger products. Furthermore, Spanish fiction has shown that even thanks to dubbing it can compete with others, with other international products.

For example, the most successful non-English speaking film on Prime Video has been Culpa mia, which is a Spanish film. I mean, the potential is there. Then it is true that it depends on the type of project.

In this case there are projects in which we are committed to having all the rights, because at that moment, due to programming strategy, when it is presented in other countries, it fits into that commitment.

In this case, what we saw is that it was easier to bet on the project by having a partner that had that weight on the international side. This project is distributed through Zebra and it does not mean that it may not be able to be in other countries, because internally we always present the acquisitions we have country by country.

We always have those two forms. Either from the beginning or through this programming route we prefer to have a partner, and then also continue reviewing those projects afterwards.

HobbyCine: Being professionals with different relationships with the industry, how do you see the strikes of actors and screenwriters in the United States?

Jose Velasco: As a producer and what I get from that whole relationship, we also have companies outside of Spain, in Latin America and in England. Not in the United States.

Let’s see, the business is going to change, it is changing without a doubt. That is to say, the creation process has been modified, it is now a collective creation process, it is a collective work. In reality, new tools such as artificial intelligence appear, since any of us who have used it see that it is another element of creativity.

He is not a runaway horse, he needs a rider. And in any case, even if you are riding on top of a thoroughbred, you have to know where you are taking him. For me there is still creativity about technology, so surely this will be regulated in the correct way with the correct recognition of the corresponding rights.

But it’s like a CFO not using a spreadsheet. It’s stupid. We are losing possibilities of creating unimaginable universes due to a brain without equal, probably, so I believe that this is going to be the case and it is also obviously going to modify the issue of actors.

We are talking about starting from intangible properties. Like, for example, the face of an actor or a certain idea, and that must be converted into something that the public ultimately sees with the most absolute respect for the rights and needs of each of the groups.

We believe that technology is going to take a place in the future and it is going to be a place that is going to improve the content and the experience of viewers. The cameras have changed, the lighting has changed, absolutely everything has changed. Now we are touching something that seems more human and more our exclusive property.

Nothing has happened to us by going from celluloid to chip. So, in that sense, I think that all of this has to be digested as an industry and carried out.

The great opportunity that is being created is that the strike in the United States has generated an entry of a year, a year and a half, two years… where we will be able to place some series plus the Europeans.

César Pérez Gellida: In the creative part that you have mentioned, I don’t see a direct threat. I do see that in the short term, lack of control and ignorance can confuse or make more noise.

Actually, as an author I don’t consider it a threat because I had already used it from the beginning. It needs a lot of development to really compete with a head. And José said it very well. I believe that it must be turned into another creation tool, always managed by someone brilliant. What it brings and what makes it different.