The traditional gathering of Southern BMW Motorrads had as its backdrop the artistic, museum and naturalistic wonders of the Campania capital

October 5, 2023

At the end of September, with a worthy end to an exceptional summer season in terms of tourist attendance thanks also to the long wave of winning the football championship, the tribute from the people of two wheels has also arrived for Naples: in fact, perfectly organized by the BMW Motorrad Club Partenopeo, the traditional InterSud took place in the city overlooking Vesuvius, which as always involved the BMW Motorrad FederClubs of the South, thus fully respecting the spirit of the event, which sees every motorcycle club involved in organize a meeting in your city with the aim of showing and making people appreciate its beauties cultural, landscape, folkloristic and obviously also gastronomic…

From these premises, It’s clear how Naples was a happy choice!

The over seventy crews, for a total of over one hundred participants, arrived from Bari and Lecce, as well as the nearest Salerno and obviously Naples itself; among the notes of colour, participation in the procession of Gennaro Briglione who, at 91 years old, is the oldest member and has always been an admired passenger; again, she was tolerated, even welcomed, the group presence of a crew on… an infiltrated Ducati, while part of the participation fee was donated to the cooperation purposes of the Sorridi Konou-Konou Africa association, a Neapolitan non-profit organization that operates in the health and social fields in various countries on the continent.

The program of the event, after the first concentration on Friday for the visit to the Campi Flegrei, saw the large group of motorbikes visit the Pietrarsa Museum and then treat yourself to a walking tour of the historic center of Naples (classic itinerary: Spaccanapoli, Piazza del Gesù, historic buildings, San Domenico Maggiore, San Severo Chapel for the Veiled Christ, San Gregorio Armeno, San Lorenzo Maggiore, Cathedral, Tesoro San Gennaro, Donna Reggina monumental complex); on Sunday, before saying goodbye, excursion to Vesuvius and the Royal Palace of Portici; the whole, with welcome interludes to discover local gastronomic specialities, with pizzas and Sfogliatelle obviously at the top of the hit list of requests.

Three intense days, spent covering around 290 km in eight hours by motorbike, at an average of 36 km/h and walking 3.8 km at 21 metres/minute… the very low average speeds allowed us to better enjoy the landscapes and places visited.

A choice fully shared by all participants, given that in answering the final questionnaire useful for the final evaluations, the feedback on satisfaction was a rating of 4.8 out of 5… in short, if not perfection, we’re not missing much!