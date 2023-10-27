Through a story on social media, the organized Nerazzurri fans protested: “Two years ago in Florence they were fine, now they weren’t…”

No whistles in the north corner for Inter-Roma. It seems official. Through an Instagram story published on the official fan page, the Nerazzurri made it known that on the occasion of the big match on Sunday evening at 6pm there will not be the famous whistles against Romelu Lukaku.

history

—

“Ten thousand in Florence two years ago were fine, now they are not. The law is not the same for everyone…”. This is the text published on social media. The curve refers to what happened at Franchi in 2022, on the occasion of Fiorentina-Juventus. On that occasion, the Viola fans blew their whistles against Dusan Vlahovic, who joined Juventus in January. “Yet another abuse”, write the fans on social media. The Nerazzurri had announced 30,000 whistles against Lukaku, guilty of having turned his back on Inter in the summer after the Champions League final. According to the Nerazzurri ultras, however, they won’t be there.