The Starlink service is one of the hopes in Gaza which is experiencing internet blackouts due to Israeli attacks. Photo/starlink

GAZA TRACK – Tesla boss Elon Musk on Saturday (28/10/2023) announced that his satellite-based communications system, Starlink, would expand its services to “internationally recognized aid organizations” in the Gaza Strip.

“Musk’s announcement came after Israel cut communications networks which caused a total information blackout in the besieged enclave on Friday evening (27/10/2023),” said the Anadolu report.

Elon Musk said in X, “Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”

Hours later, Musk again said on X, “We will support the UN and other internationally recognized aid groups.”

Previously, Musk engaged in conversations with activists and officials on the

While Israel is preparing for extensive ground operations in Gaza, Israel’s Communications Ministry said it began formal talks with Musk’s company, SpaceX, to provide Starlink services as a backup in case other systems fail in Israel.

The Israeli ministry said the move would ensure cities located on the front lines of the Gaza enclave and war zones receive continuous internet service.

