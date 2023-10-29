loading…

GAZA TRACK – Internet and telecommunications connections in Gaza Strip reported to have recovered. This condition allows Palestinians and journalists to be able to connect with their relatives and the outside world again after being isolated.

It was reported by Al Jazeera on Sunday (29/10/2023) that telecommunications were gradually being restored in the Gaza Strip. Some Palestinian media also reported that telephone and internet services had been restored.

Meanwhile internet observatory, NetBlocks, said that internet connectivity is being restored in the Gaza Strip, according to real-time data.

Journalists and social media users say they can connect to the internet using wi-fi.

The restoration of the internet network was also welcomed with joy by Palestinians. One of them is Majed Abusalama, a PhD candidate at the Palestine Research Group at Tampere University and opinion columnist at Al Jazeera.

He said he had been able to contact his mother in Gaza and heard her voice.

“Everyone can reach their family now. Nobody knows how long it will take?” he wrote on social media.

Telephone and internet networks were largely cut off on Friday when Israel announced an expansion of its military offensive on Gaza. This made its 2.3 million residents lose contact with each other and the outside world.