Suara.com – Israeli Army troops intensified bombardment of the Gaza Strip when internet and mobile communication services were completely shut down in the Palestinian territory.

Quoting The Guardian page, NetBlocks, a monitoring organization that monitors cyber and internet security, reported a loss of connectivity in the Gaza Strip on Friday night (27/10/2023).

Shortly after communications and electricity networks went out, a powerful bombing attack was heard in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian activist Adham Abu Salmiyah explained the situation in Gaza after the besieged territory experienced a total power outage. He said that what was happening in Gaza was not unusual.

“What is happening now in Gaza is not something strange. We ask God for steadfastness first, but the disruption of communication networks and the internet is related to a large number of fake accounts in the names of certain figures, journalists and resistance leaders and other parties who spread rumors. in all directions,” said Adham as quoted on the Middle East Eye YouTube channel.

He said that the network termination was related to the Zionist campaign which systematically deliberately provided incorrect education to the public.

Apart from that, the network disconnection is only for those who have Israeli and Egyptian SIM cards in the Gaza Strip.

“We are facing a systematic Zionist campaign, which is manifested in the field of education. The disconnection of communication and internet in the Gaza Strip area only remains for those who have Israeli sim cards, or those who have Egyptian sim cards in the southern and northern areas of the Gaza Strip.”

According to him, their number is small, some of them are journalists and media workers.

He said that the disconnection of internet and communication networks meant that the army only focused on bombing.

“The number of them was small and most of them were journalists and media followers, so then the focus shifted to the bombing.”

Adham said that the bombings themselves occurred in the central and southern regions. Meanwhile, the eastern areas of Gaza and Shujaiya are safe.

“The bombing is now taking place in the central and southern areas, while things are somewhat calm in the eastern al-Zaytoun area, east of Gaza City and Shujaiya,”

He also added that according to sources, the bombings occurred in the Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun areas.

However, several hours later, the bomb launches began to stop.

“Then where there was artillery shooting from time to time, we received information from someone who confirmed the truth, they reported that there was a shootout in the Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun areas, along with the source of the fire. We saw this last night or about two hours ago most of them have stopped.”

Because of this, most of the residents’ activities have been diverted to open areas, such as agricultural land or roads.

“Most of the activity occurs in open areas, agricultural land or roads,” he said.

Contributor: Come on Sarah