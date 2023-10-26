Remedy has given birth to another survival horror like the top of a pine tree. Alan Wake 2 has conquered the international press. We compile some of the notes of this sequel that aspires to be one of the best of the genre.

Alan Wake 2 It arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 27, but the reviews have already been published. Are you looking forward to this sequel after 13 years of waiting? Well, here we are going to leave you a fresh compilation of notes.

Before bring together some of the criticisms and notes from the international presswe encourage you to consult our analysis of Alan Wake 2, a brilliant survival horror, but also the new graphical ceiling of the generation that we have rated as follows:

Alan Wake 2 notes

100 – Screen Rant: Alan Wake 2 is an epic, mind-bending thriller that takes the best of Remedy’s catalog and combines it all into nothing short of a masterpiece. 100 – The Gamer: Remedy has always been seen as pushing boundaries or experimenting with different ideas using its own crucible of creative innovation, but it has never felt as accomplished as with Alan Wake 2. 100 – VGC: Alan Wake 2, tremendously confident, often innovative and full of surprises, is Remedy at its best. The filming isn’t stellar, but Alan Wake 2 is otherwise a horror thriller not to be missed. 90 – Gaming Bolt: Alan Wake 2 is a fantastic horror game with an excellent atmosphere and an incredibly interesting story. 90 – IGN: Alan Wake II is a superb survival horror sequel that makes the original cult classic look like little more than a rough first draft by comparison. 80 – The Guardian: If Alan Wake 2 combined its narrative charms with greater depth in the game, we would be looking at a very special game. As it stands, it’s a thrilling and hair-raising ride that can sometimes feel like too much. 50 – Gamerant: Alan Wake 2 deserves recognition for what it has achieved with its graphics and audio design, but many will be disappointed by the gameplay and story.

Right now, Alan Wake 2 has an 89 on Metacritic. PS5 and an average grade of 92 in PC. These are very good notes that certify an outstanding performance for this new survival horror.