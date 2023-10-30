Every day it is more common to find people with pets. Many people share their lives with domestic animals, among which dogs and cats continue to stand out. Precisely the latter have not only one, but several international days.

October 29 is International Cat Day in the US.a date with worldwide impact that is added to the other two days of this animal that we enjoy throughout the year: February 20 and August 8.

And to celebrate it, what better way than to review some of the applications that improve your cat’s life. Did you think that humans are the only ones to take advantage of the rise of technology? Nothing is further from reality. Pay attention to discover how both you and your cat can make the most of it, and without spending a single euro.

Game for cats: catch the mouse

Cats are restless and playful animals by nature. That is why it is not surprising that numerous applications have emerged to entertain your pet, and at the same time have a fun time with them. This is the case of this Game for cats, which It allows the animal to interact with the mobile screen “hunting” a rodent.

Of course, to use the app, it is best to put the phone in a soft place, such as a sofa or a rug, because otherwise it has a good chance of ending up on the floor.

Veterinary booklet, one of the apps that improve your pet’s life

Cats require care, and if you have one, you surely know that visits to the veterinarian are an essential part of their care. For this reason, this app can help you keep track of the animal’s health: not only when it comes to achieving personalized follow-up, but also to contact a professional if needed.

In the event that the cat is sick, it also allows you to be up to date on how its diagnosis is evolving.

MUU: formulate pet ration

Long gone are the days when animals, even domestic ones, ate anything, even leftovers. Who doesn’t remember the cartoons with the kitten always accompanied by a fish bone? Nowadays, their nutrition is an issue that worries cat owners.

MUU is a complete assistant for guarantee the good health of your cat through personalized nutrition. Depending on the characteristics of your animal, you will be able to satisfy all its nutritional needs and obtain useful advice.

feline voices

How will your cat react to other meows? Most likely in a curious and fun way. That is precisely what Voces felinas proposes, an app that has many recordings of different animals to play with your pet.

It should not be confused with the so-called cat “translators”. You can find all kinds of information about these in this other article.

Yummypets

Animals are great protagonists on many social networks, capturing the “likes” and comments of many animal lovers. So it is natural that there are also networks precisely starring them. This is the case of Yummypets.

In addition to being able to share the best poses of your cat (or dog), This app is used to exchange advice, opinions and other owners with the same hobbies as you.

Seeing all the applications that currently exist for catsit is easy to see the interest and affection that these domestic felines arouse, surely more every day.

Whether it’s for fun, or to get to know and protect your pet better, these recommendations will surely be to your liking. Although we should not forget that, like people, each cat also has its own character and preferences. It’s part of the charm of it.