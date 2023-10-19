This Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Desfilia forum at Expo Guadalajarathe event will take place “Gala Dinner & Auction” organized by Intermoda and the Ragazza brand. The event celebrates several issues and also has an altruistic approach.

On the one hand, it marks the beginning of the celebration of the next 40 years of the Intermoda platform. The 80th edition will take place in January. And it is also part of the 19th anniversary of Ragazza where, in addition, Emily Álvarez will be present, daughter of the Guadalajara boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarezwearing the special edition “Disney 100 years of magic” dress, a piece designed and made by Mexican talent, made up of a team of more than eight designers, led by the CEO of Ragazza Fashion, Carolina Vázquez. This luxury piece commemorates the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

EL INFORMADOR spoke with both Carolina, CEO of Ragazza, as well as with Jorge Castellanos, president of Intermodawho regarding this event, expresses:

“We are already beginning the celebrations of the 40 years of Intermoda. And in alliance with Ragazza, which is a very important exhibitor of ours, we are going to have this gala dinner”in which also They will present two dresses that will be auctioned to benefit children with cancer and autism.

The dinner, Castellanos notes, will be held in gratitude to the buyers, exhibitors, suppliers and sponsors of the platform. “It is a free event, but attendees will be able to participate in the auction.”

Furthermore, Jorge expresses that with this upcoming 40th anniversary, the idea is to involve the city much more with the platform that Intermoda represents.“that although it has been an event specialized for buyers and wholesalers, the Guadalajara society, the people of Guadalajara, has not been involved”, and now it will be, “so that they get closer to fashion and the idea is to carry out catwalks outside of Expo Guadalajara during the following year.”

He also highlights that the goal is also to discard the idea that fashion is only for a certain elitist group, “Fashion is for everyone to enjoy, we have a spectacular offer at all prices and all types of clothing.”

In the January 2024 edition, he recalled that there will be a museum with period dresses from the beginning of the 20th century to the present. In addition, also in that same month the first generation of IM Mentoring will be ready, where several Jalisco designers, guided by Benito Santos, will launch a commercial collection. They are Paulina Luna, Carlos Jacobo, Raúl Orozco and Miguel Pánuco.

They celebrate with Disney

For her part, Carolina Vázquez highlighted that This Thursday night will be very special for the unveiling of this dress that Disney entrusted to them for the commemoration of their first centenary.

“For us it is a very important and very iconic dress and we will do the unveiling within the framework of a very important anniversary, which is the 40 years of Intermoda.”

The dress is in silver tone and is the fifth release that Raggaza has made with Disney. In its design, the dress represents princesses, villains and fairies. “We are inspired by the characters, but we don’t make costumes, Ragazza makes spectacular celebration dresses to bring out the shine in the girls and make them feel safe.”

About collaborating again with Emily Álvarez, After the young woman has also modeled the commemorative dress for the 200 years of Jalisco, it is very important for Carolina, since she considers that the young woman is a great example of self-improvement. “She is making her own way with her own efforts and that for us is a Ragazza girl, who represents one’s own brilliance.”

The design of the dress is available so that girls who want it can purchase it, Carolina highlights that It has an approximate cost of 40 thousand pesos.

“Ragazza makes haute couture dresses, but makes them affordable for girls. Yes, it is possible to purchase one of our dresses.” You will find this in boutiques in Guadalajara and with distributors. In January in the new edition of Intermoda they will have dresses with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme.

