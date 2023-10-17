In the middle of this year, the tax authorities threw a major spanner in the works of the plug-in hybrid. Companies that ordered such a PHEV from July 1, 2023 ended up in a system that systematically reduced the deductibility. For example, professionals had to be encouraged to abandon their plug-in hybrids in favor of a purely electric car… So it’s two guesses as to which catch-up movement we see emerging in the new registrations.

Historically low CO2 emissions

Sector federation FEBIAC has released the registration figures for the first nine months of this year and yes: we see a nice increase in fully electric cars. They currently account for 18.3 percent of newly registered cars, again 1.8 percent more than in the first half of the year. This means that the EV still has to outpace the PHEV with a 20.4 percent market share, but catching up seems to have started as this is only 1.1 percent more than three months ago. Together they bring the percentage of cars with a plug to 38.8 percent, while all electrified models together account for 46.2 percent market share. You will notice this in the average CO2 emissions, which at 86 g/km have never been lower.

With all that electrification, things are not looking good for combustion engines, although we still find the most popular individual drive there. For example, the petrol car still has 43.7 percent of the market and if you add all those cars with electric motors to that, you already notice how bad the situation is with the diesel engine. This drops below 10 percent for the first time with only a 9.3 percent market share, but it could always be worse, because CNG and LPG no longer even reach 1 percent. The least popular of the electrified cars is the full hybrid without a plug, and it happens to be the most popular among private individuals…

On to EV subsidy

The professional buyer determines the market more than ever before. As many as two-thirds of all new cars registered in the first nine months of 2023 did so in the name of a company. So they are responsible for all those plug-in cars, and you can take that almost literally. For example, 91.5 percent of the new EVs in our country were registered by professionals, and this also applies to 92.2 percent of the plug-in hybrids. This trend will continue for the rest of the year, especially for the former, although this could change next year. The Flemish government will then open up the subsidy pot for privately purchased electric cars.

For the time being, it is mainly the companies that are going with the EV, and those companies prefer to do so in a Tesla Model Y. In fact, the American also makes it to the overall top of the most registered cars during the first nine months of 2023. Number two — the Volvo XC40 — also owes its position to the professionals, as does number three: the BMW X1. Only in fourth place in the general ranking do we find the most popular car among private individuals: the modest Dacia Sandero.