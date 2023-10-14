In the uniform used for Sunday’s match against Roma, the pattern of numbers will contain a collage of photos of the Nerazzurri as children. The initiative is part of the #ThisLittleGirlIsMe campaign

The Inter players bring their child versions onto the pitch to inspire young girls to believe in their dreams: on the occasion of Roma-Inter on Sunday, the players will take to the pitch wearing an exclusive special shirt, which is kept in the fabric of the numbers a collage of photos of them as little girls. The initiative was born with the aim of taking part in and elevating the #ThisLittleGirlIsMe campaign, which since 2021 has reached over 47 million people around the world, transmitting in a concrete and innovative way the motivational values ​​of the international project, dedicated to encouraging young girls by sharing stories of successful women on social media. The Inter Women footballers thus become models of inspiration for future generations, stimuli to follow their own inclinations and build a future according to their own aspirations. The Nerazzurri Club has decided not only to take part in the project, created by Inspiring Girls and promoted in Italy by Valore D, but to elevate it with a unique activation of its kind, which for the first time will make the campaign an integral part of a football match. In addition to the special shirt, for Roma-Inter some graphic assets normally used on the Club’s social channels during Inter Women’s matches will be modified. The Nerazzurri activities linked to #ThisLittleGirlIsMe were inaugurated by a series of contents, published on the Club’s social channels, in which some Nerazzurri players interact with their versions as children, listening to their fears and encouraging them to pursue their dream of playing in Serie A. The dialogue is thus transformed into a motivational message dedicated to encouraging the new generations. The content saw the participation of Inter Women Lisa Alborghetti, Tatiana Bonetti and Sofie Junge Pedersen and three young athletes from the youth sector in the role of child footballers.