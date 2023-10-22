Turnover even during the match in progress for the Nerazzurri coach: the aim is to make everyone feel involved. Stretcher tired, the former Sassuolo player could play from the 1st minute against the Austrians. Thuram and Lautaro confirmed in attack

Turnover and substitutions during the match in progress. Even three at the same time. Inzaghi’s strategy will not change against Salzburg (Tuesday) and Roma (Sunday): the coach will move forward by rationalizing his team’s strengths because so far he has found that whoever he has sent onto the field has respected his expectations. Above all Carlos Augusto, Dumfries and Frattesi who “rocked” yesterday’s match. The goal was, is and always will be to make everyone feel involved. On Tuesday, compared to the starting team that beat Torino yesterday, Bastoni and Dumfries’ first-minute returns are a given, but it is likely that Carlos Augusto and Frattesi will also have a chance from the start. This morning’s session, with the group divided in two, gave no indications and even tomorrow afternoon’s session isn’t guaranteed to dispel the doubts (there’s the last trip on Tuesday morning…). Certainly, however, as happened above all at the end of last season and at the beginning of this one (with the exception of Inter-Bologna), not only the highly titled teams will play.

Already mentioned the return among the Bastoni and Dumfries starters in place of De Vrij and (probably) Darmian, compared to yesterday in the anti-Salzburg eleven there could be room for another or two more changes. Frattesi is thrilled, positive in Turin when he was called into action and super with the national team shirt, where he scored the 4-0 against Malta. The former Sassuolo player, also due to a slight physical ailment that kept him out of two matches, has only started once for the Nerazzurri so far. A little little. This time one of Barella or Mkhitaryan could make way for him. Nicolò didn’t shine at the Olimpico Grande Torino and was replaced after an hour. Perhaps he paid for the tiredness he accumulated with Italy. The Armenian, on the other hand, seemed very on the ball and the penalty won, with a great insertion in full injury time, was just the icing on an important performance (10 balls recovered and 11.9 kilometers travelled: no one better than him). It’s difficult to give up the number 22, but if you squeeze him even against the Austrians, there is the risk of having him unloaded against Roma. This is why Inzaghi wants to take the time to understand who to possibly let out between Bare and Micki. And then there is Carlos Augusto, considered an “added” starter because Dimarco remains one of the best left-handed wingers in the world, but the former Monza player is growing and could have a chance in the Champions League like in San Sebastian.

There are few doubts up front where Arnautovic is not yet ready (ditto Cuadrado) and where Sanchez is not yet on the level (in terms of condition and incisiveness) of Lautaro and Thuram. Furthermore, in terms of goals and assists in Europe, ThuLa only did worse than Guirassy and Silas of Stuttgart: it would be difficult for Inzaghi not to start them in the Champions League too. The Niño Maravilla, spared in Turin after the 180′ against Chile, can be useful on Tuesday during the match in progress, but the Piacenza coach in the final against the Granata tried Mkhitaryan as a second striker or in any case behind the center forward. It’s not a solution from the 1st minute, but maybe a move if the match goes a certain way.

