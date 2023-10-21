Fourth away win out of four for the Nerazzurri who, awaiting Milan-Juventus tomorrow evening, overtake Pioli’s team. ThuLa and Calhanoglu scored in injury time from a penalty

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

21 October – TURIN

The Turin stage puts a smile back on Inter’s faces: Inzaghi doesn’t fail on Saturday evening under the Mole and falls asleep at the top of the championship. The Nerazzurri coach signs the momentary overtaking of Milan, and now he can make himself comfortable on the sofa (and without worries) to enjoy tomorrow’s big match between the Rossoneri and Juventus. A good Toro until midway through the match was defeated in the second half by goals from Thuram and Lautaro which arrived shortly after Schuurs’ decisive injury (he feared a broken left knee), an episode on which the game completely turns. In injury time Calhanoglu’s penalty closes the stadium at 0-3. In the second half, the Nerazzurri completely took control of the evening and fully legitimized Turin’s blitz. For the Granata it is the fourth match in a row without scoring, the third defeat in the last four days: standings in hand, Saturday in Lecce will already be a crossroads that Toro will not be able to miss.

JURIC A 4

—

This Saturday night in Turin will be remembered for a long time, and will have to be recorded because it marks a turning point in Ivan Juric’s career. Torino changes formation, but is not satisfied with a slight variation to the classic theme (3-4-2-1). Juric leaves everyone speechless, surprising even Simone Inzaghi, and draws the Granata with the 4-2-3-1. In front of Milinkovic, the central pair is Tameze-Schuurs, Rodriguez plays the blocked left back, Bellanova the pushing right back. Ricci and Linetty are the hinges in the midfield, to launch the trio of attacking midfielders Seck, Vlasic and Lazaro in front to serve the center forward Pellegri. At Inter there are no surprises: he shows up at Grande Torino with his traditional dress, the 3-5-2. Toro’s complete tactical revolution produced a crescendo in the game during the first half, anesthetizing the Nerazzurri’s danger and making the Inter defense lack security in the first half of the match.

GROWING TORO

—

At the start, the center of gravity leans more towards Inzaghi. In the first half hour, three good potential ideas from Inter: in the 8th minute Lautaro fails to meet Calhanoglu’s invitation in front of goal; in the 18th minute Thuram’s shot dies in the arms of Milinkovic; in the 29th minute Calhanoglu’s curling free-kick is splendid but he is just out. Toro never suffers, withstands the initial shock very well and comes out with personality in the second half of the first half, especially on the flanks where he always has superiority. In the 33rd minute Ricci scores from distance, Sommer is on the path. The improvement in the Granata’s play is evident and Toro had the two main chances in the middle of the match: in the 35th minute the curling shot from an excellent Seck called Sommer into a save in the corner. Two minutes before the break, Pellegri heads Bellanova’s cross, Sommer has yet to intervene.

SCHUURS, GINOCCHIO KO

—

In the second half after three minutes, Toro loses Schuurs. Bad injury to his left knee: the Dutchman left in tears screaming in pain while being transported on a stretcher. His fear is that he has broken his left knee, a circumstance that could also mean the end of his season. The dynamics: Schuurs and Calhanoglu come into shoulder contact in midfield, as the Granata defender falls, he places his left leg badly on the ground causing an unnatural twist of the knee. He was immediately transported by ambulance to hospital for tests.

NERAZZURRO DOMINATION

—

In Toro, Sazonov, born in 2002, takes his place in defence. Shortly after, Inzaghi made three tactical changes: in Frattesi, Augusto and Dumfries for Barella, Dimarco and Pavard. Inter immediately took advantage of Torino’s moment of reorganization. In the quarter of an hour the balance was broken: Dumfries, who had just come on, provided the assist in the center of the area for Thuram, left free by the newly introduced Sazonov. Of first intention, Thuram unloads the diagonal that puts Inter ahead: it is his third goal in Serie A. The progress of the match has now taken a completely different turn compared to the first half, the exit of the bulwark Schuurs made the castle built by Juric collapses while Inter rises like a wave and takes the pitch. In the 22nd minute Lautaro Martinez ends the game: Calhanoglu’s corner, Acerbi’s tower and precise strike from Toro. It is his ninetieth goal in Serie A, the eleventh this season. Juric plays the Sanabria, Gineitis, Vojvoda and Ilic cards, but never worries Inter who melt away over distance. In injury time Ilic brings down Mkhitaryan in the area: Calhanoglu closes the score to 0-3 from the spot. Heavy and important victory for Inzaghi.

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 11:38 pm)

