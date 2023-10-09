The Frenchman continues to amaze: he is at the top with Maddison and Saul in the number of assists provided in the league so far

No player has provided more assists than Marcus Thuram this season in Europe’s top five leagues. The Frenchman currently has 5 points, equal to Tottenham’s James Maddison and Atletico Madrid’s Saúl Ñíguez. Numbers which therefore confirm his impact in the Nerazzurri shirt, surprising for many, also considering the evolution in the way he positions himself on the pitch and plays compared to the recent past. The Frenchman is an added value for Inter and his presence is now essential in attack.

Furthermore, Thuram is the first striker to provide 5 assists in his first 8 appearances ever in Serie A in the last 20 seasons. Always fundamental in front of goal, even as a finisher. With a bit more malice in front of goal he could take a further step and become a space player, but already with these numbers he is decisive for Inter and Inzaghi, who replaced him yesterday thus losing weight and solutions in the last half hour with Bologna will certainly have learned his lesson.