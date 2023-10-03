The Italian, who rested in Salerno, would once again be sent to the bench: space for the Frenchman in the back three and the Dutchman in the outer right lane

This morning, in the last training session at Pinetina, Simone Inzaghi carried out further experiments on the starting line-up that will challenge Benfica, but there are already some certainties about Inter who will be looking for their first victory of the season in the Champions League after the draw on Real Madrid’s pitch Sociedad: the starters will play. That is Barella, Lautaro, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, who started from the bench in Salerno on Saturday evening. Darmian, who was not among the starters at Arechi and who yesterday was a strong candidate to start from 1′, seems instead still destined for the bench. At least in light of the indications of this morning’s trip, choices which are always subject to new variations but which in the meantime have given a further indication. Yesterday’s tactical tests had led us to think that Darmian would play in Pavard’s place, in the back three (with Acerbi and Bastoni) and Dumfries in “his” role, wide on the right. This was the first solution that was tried. However, there was also a second option, also tested in yesterday’s session: Darmian on the right lane, with Pavard in the back three and the Dutchman on the bench. This morning however it was Pavard who played in the defensive trio with Acerbi and Bastoni plus Dumfries as a winger. Inzaghi will resolve the doubt in the afternoon technical meeting, but the Pavard-Dumfries duo is now in the lead. Unless there are new changes… The rest of the starting eleven, however, seems done: together with Sommer, the other two defenders will be, as mentioned, Acerbi and Bastoni, in half space for Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco, while Lautaro and Thuram forward.