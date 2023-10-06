By getting through the group, the Nerazzurri would be guaranteed to participate in the first edition (32 teams) of the FIFA event in June-July 2025. To put fuel in your legs next summer, two weeks of work in the mountains would be preferred to an expensive tour of America or the East

Andrea Ramazzotti

5 October – MILAN

Go through the Champions League group stage to confirm Inter’s return to certain standards in Europe and to continue the path that began with the arrival of Simone Inzaghi on the bench (an elimination in the round of 16 at the hands of Liverpool, a final lost against City ). For the Nerazzurri club, however, passing the group stage would also mean guaranteeing mathematical participation in the first Club World Cup organized by FIFA which will take place in June-July 2025 in the United States.

MONEY AND APPEAL

The victory against Benfica, therefore, was not only important to conquer first place in the group, jointly with Real Sociedad, but also to get closer to the Club World Cup goal scheduled in less than 2 years. It will be the first expanded one, i.e. with 32 teams at the start (8 groups of 4 teams each; the first two go to the round of 16) which should be distributed according to the results obtained, 2 billion euros. It goes without saying how important it would be for the Viale della Liberazione club to be among the qualifiers: very precious money would arrive for a balance sheet that has improved in the last two years, but which will still close 2022-23 with a deficit of 85 million. But let’s go back to the 2025 Club World Cup: the points earned by reaching the round of 16 of the Champions League would be enough for Inter to secure one of the top eight places (excluding the last 3 winners of the trophy and the winner of 2023-24) in the ranking made by UEFA based on the points won in the most prestigious European cup. Inzaghi’s men could have already qualified if they had won the Champions League final in Istanbul. It hasn’t happened and for the moment the Europeans sure of their place are only the last 3 winners of the trophy (Chelsea, Real and City) to which will be added those who lift the Cup on Saturday 1 June 2024 in London and 8 other teams based on the ranking of points obtained in the last 4 editions of the Champions League (2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24). Inter, as mentioned, would be safe in progressing to the round of 16. The other Italians are worse off, from Juventus (who will not score points in 2023-24) to Milan, via Napoli and Lazio.

MOUNTAIN AND NO TOUR

Participation in the Club World Cup in June-July 2025 could change the preparation: in the summer of 2024 the hypothesis of returning to the classic two weeks of work in the mountains is being studied (the last time in Riscone, in the summer of 2017) or alternatively to stay at Pinetina, instead of organizing a stressful tour (in the United States or in the East) with little training and many kilometres. Unless the financial return for the tour is truly indispensable. The objective is to put fuel in their legs because, with the Club World Cup, the season would extend until July.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 10:26 pm)

