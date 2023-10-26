In 2022-23 the loss was reduced to 85 million between the Champions League final and cost cutting. The Zhang puzzle remains. And what a disappointment with the new sponsorship contracts

Inter’s accounts improve. This is beyond doubt. The consolidated loss went from the historical record of 246 million in 2020-21 to 140 in 2021-22 to 85 in 2022-23. The Nerazzurri administrators have shown that they know how to do their homework well, even if the Champions League showcase was not fully exploited. But one puzzle remains unsolved and can only influence everything else: the prospects of the Zhang family, close to the redde rationem of the expiry of the Oaktree maxi-loan. With one fact to keep in mind: the losses not covered and postponed by taking advantage of the anti-Covid regulations amount to 342 million.