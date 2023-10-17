Despite the break, the hunt for tickets in recent days has been continuous for both the Champions League and the championship

The Nerazzurri people pick up where they left off, that is, exhausting the San Siro in every order of places for Inter’s commitments. Next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Salzburg and the following Sunday’s match against Roma will in fact be sold out at least as far as the sectors reserved for Inter fans are concerned.

ticket hunt

The hunt for tickets in recent days has been continuous for the match against the Austrians and, a week before kick-off, the 70,000 mark purchased has already been exceeded. It’s easy to predict after the 22,000 “burned” in the first 36 hours of pre-sale, but in any case the trend hasn’t stopped even in these 10 days without Serie A. And Inter-Roma? The presale had opened well in advance and had sold out almost all availability. A few thousand coupons have been put back on sale in the last few days, but they remained available for purchase on the site for a handful of minutes. Now the precious tickets to watch Lukaku’s return to San Siro are practically impossible to find.