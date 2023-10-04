The enthusiasm leads the Nerazzurri public to fill San Siro as much as in previous seasons: for the free sale of the third European match against the Austrians who queues on the site to purchase tickets

The free sale of tickets for Inter-Salzburg scheduled at San Siro on Tuesday 24 October at 6.45 pm began this morning, with queues of hundreds of users on the official Nerazzurri website. Five days later, Inter-Roma will be staged, again at the Meazza, another match with the ticket prices already practically nowhere to be found, but the excellent start to the season of Inzaghi’s team leads the Inter fans to pulverize tickets for any match well in advance . For Inter-Bologna on Saturday at 3pm there have been no coupons for some time. And so it will be in the future too. In short, the Inter audience confirms its record.