The Champions League match between Inter and Salzburg – the third day of group D scheduled for Tuesday at 6.45pm at San Siro – will be refereed by the Frenchman François Letexier. The collaborators will be Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, also French like the fourth official Jérémy Stinat, the VAR referee Jérôme Brisard and the VAR assistant Benoît Millot. Letexier recently refereed the European qualifying match between Italy and North Macedonia (which ended 1-1) on 9 September. In the last edition of the Champions League he was involved with Napoli (in the 6-1 success against Ajax), while in the Europa League he managed Sporting-Juve. Last October 4th he was on the pitch for the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord.

The match director of Union Berlin-Napoli, the third day of group C scheduled for Tuesday at 9pm, will be the Bosnian Irfan Peljto. The collaborators will be compatriots Senad Ibrisimbegovic and Davor Beljo. Fourth official Dragan Petrovic, also Bosnian. At Var the Dutch Pol van Boekel and the assistant Piotr Lasyk, Polish.